Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF) national teams captain, Kenan Sofuoğlu, is eyeing championship glory from his squad of talented riders in the upcoming season.

Reflecting on the recently concluded season, Sofuoğlu highlighted Toprak Razgatlıoğlu's transition from the Pata Yamaha Prometeon team to the "Rokit BMW" team.

Optimistic about BMW's quest for their first World Championship, Sofuoğlu expressed confidence that Razgatlıoğlu would swiftly adapt and contend for the 2024 championship.

With a two-year deal in place, Sofuoğlu acknowledged the challenges of the initial season but remained steadfast in his belief that they would propel BMW to its inaugural world championship in the second season.

Turning his attention to his younger brother Bahattin Sofuoğlu, who competed in the World Supersport Championship for the first time this season, Kenan Sofuoğlu noted the significance of the young rider's several podium finishes and a victory.

He emphasized the promising nature of a rookie securing victories in their debut season, asserting that Bahattin Sofuoğlu's potential was evident for all to see.

In a narrative of resilience, Sofuoğlu detailed the harrowing season for national motorcycle racer Can Öncü.

Overcoming a severe injury that nearly cost him his left arm, Can Öncü defied the odds, returning to the podium in Spain with only 10% functionality in his arm.

Sofuoğlu shared that Can Öncü had recently undergone major surgery in the U.K., expressing optimism that the arm, now at 70-80% functionality, would enable him to continue his career.

While acknowledging the potential challenges ahead, Sofuoğlu expressed the team's anticipation for Can Öncü to aim for a world championship in the coming year.

Shifting the focus to another national talent, Deniz Öncü, who completed a four-year Moto3 career, Sofuoğlu highlighted the numerous victories and podium appearances.

Although Moto3 saw success, Sofuoğlu believes Deniz's shot at a world championship lies in Moto2.

Securing a deal with the powerhouse Red Bull KTM team, Sofuoğlu conveyed high expectations for Deniz, indicating that successful navigation through Moto2 could position him as a representative in MotoGP.

As the current season wraps up, Sofuoğlu revealed a brief hiatus of approximately 1.5 months before gearing up for preparations for the 2024 season with his team.

Sharing his aspirations, Sofuoğlu expressed the natural expectation for championship aspirations from each of his athletes across different categories.