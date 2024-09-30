Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu made a remarkable comeback on Saturday, clinching second place in the Aragon round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship.

This achievement comes after a crash earlier this month raised doubts about his participation.

The 27-year-old collided with a safety barrier on Sept. 6 during a free practice session at the French Magny-Cours circuit, leading to concerns about his ability to race in Spain.

ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team principal Shaun Muir had previously indicated there was a "50-50" chance of Razgatlıoğlu competing.

The race, held at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, saw two restarts after British rider Sam Lowes crashed and Nicolo Bulega of Aruba.it Racing-Ducati suffered engine failure, forcing his withdrawal.

Bulega is Razgatlıoğlu's closest rival in the championship standings.

Despite never having won at Aragon, Razgatlıoğlu's second-place finish boosted his points total to 385, extending his lead over Bulega by 33 points in the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

"We are back, but we need to tie it with a strong comeback. I don't like normal comebacks," Razgatlıoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday. "When I go out on that track, I always fight for first place. I will do my best without giving up."