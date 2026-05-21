Austrian Grand Prix organizers will honor Toprak Razgatlıoğlu with a dedicated grandstand at the Red Bull Ring, turning this year’s MotoGP round into a landmark moment for Turkish motorsport as he continues his breakthrough at the sport’s highest level.

The announcement came during a media event in Spielberg ahead of the Sept. 18-20 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, where key figures from the paddock gathered alongside Razgatlıoğlu.

The lineup included Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini, and Austrian Moto3 prospect Leo Rammerstorfer.

The session was moderated by Alina Marzi and hosted by Thomas Überall, underscoring the growing promotional push around the Austrian round.

For Razgatlıoğlu, the return to Spielberg carries added significance.

He last competed at the circuit during his Red Bull junior development years, long before stepping onto MotoGP machinery.

Now racing in the premier class with Pramac Yamaha, he described the comeback as both emotional and demanding, noting that adapting to MotoGP pace remains a steep challenge but one he is determined to meet head-on.

He also highlighted the importance of fan presence, expressing hope that Turkish supporters will travel in large numbers. Organisers are reinforcing that vision with the new “Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Grandstand,” which will feature dedicated seating for Turkish fans and themed hospitality elements, including Turkish cuisine, designed to build a home-style atmosphere within the Austrian venue.

Tickets for the grandstand are available through the official Red Bull Ring platform at Red Bull Ring, with the “Toprak Ticket Grandstand T10” option specifically allocated for supporters wishing to sit within the dedicated section during race weekend.

Razgatlıoğlu arrives in MotoGP with a heavyweight resume from the World Superbike Championship, where he claimed world titles in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

His dominance in superbikes established him as one of the most successful riders of his generation before making the leap to MotoGP, becoming the first Turkish rider ever to compete in the series.