Turkish motorcycle racing heads into another busy weekend as Deniz Öncü, Can Öncü and Bahattin Sofuoğlu compete in key rounds of the Moto2 and World Supersport championships in Indonesia and Portugal.

According to the Turkish Motorcycle Federation, Deniz Öncü will compete in the 17th round of the Moto2 World Championship at Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia, while Can Öncü and Sofuoğlu will contest the 11th round of the World Supersport Championship at Portugal’s Estoril circuit. Both rounds run from Oct. 9-11.

Deniz Öncü targets another strong Moto2 finish

Deniz Öncü heads to Mandalika with momentum after finishing seventh at the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi.

The 23-year-old Marc VDS rider started 11th on the grid but gained four positions during the race to secure his best result in recent rounds. The finish moved him to 47.5 points and 15th in the championship standings after 16 rounds.

Öncü is in his first full season with Marc VDS after moving from Red Bull KTM Ajo. He also made history last season by becoming the first Turkish rider to win a Moto2 race.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez has built a sizeable advantage with 245.5 points, while Izan Guevara is second on 235 and Ivan Ortola sits third on 181.5.

The Mandalika circuit, located on Indonesia’s island of Lombok, presents a different challenge. The 4.301-kilometer track features 17 corners and is known for its abrasive surface and high temperatures, which can put considerable stress on tires.

Pirelli has prepared a new soft rear tire compound for the Indonesian round, designed to improve stability and consistency in the demanding conditions.

Free practice begins Friday, with qualifying scheduled for Saturday. The 22-lap main race will start Sunday at 8:15 a.m. Türkiye time.

Can Öncü leads Turkish charge in World Supersport

In Portugal, Can Öncü will look to strengthen his position near the front of the World Supersport standings at Estoril.

The Yamaha rider currently sits fourth in the championship with 221 points. Albert Arenas leads on 351 points, followed by Valentin Debise on 265 and Jaume Masià on 229.

Can Öncü remains in the fight for a top-three championship finish and has already claimed a victory this season, winning Race 1 at Magny-Cours. He has also added several podium finishes to his campaign.

The 4.182-kilometer Estoril circuit features 13 corners and a long main straight, placing a premium on braking performance and consistency.

Öncü and Sofuoğlu will begin the weekend with free practice Friday before taking part in the Superpole session later that day.

The first 18-lap World Supersport race is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Türkiye time, with the second race taking place Sunday at the same time.

Sofuoğlu returns for final rounds

Sofuoğlu will make another appearance in World Supersport after returning to the championship for the final three rounds of the season.

The Turkish rider joined QJMOTOR Factory Racing Team after parting ways with Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team. He made his debut for the new team at Cremona, finishing 19th and 21st.

Sofuoğlu is a former World Supersport race winner, having claimed victory at Barcelona in 2023, and has four podium finishes from his previous campaigns in the championship.