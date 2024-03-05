Turkish Motorcycle Federation President Bekir Yunus Uçar announced that, for the first time, Türkiye will have two riders competing in the Snowcross World Championship, which will be hosted in Kayseri.

This event marks a significant milestone in the development of snowmobile riders.

Uçar highlighted the importance of hosting the championship at Erciyes Ski Center, a world-renowned resort.

He expressed optimism that the event, supported by the Turkish Presidency, will boost Türkiye's image and promote Kayseri and Erciyes Ski Center globally.

The participation of riders Galip Alp Baysan and Şakir Şenkalaycı is seen as a pivotal moment for nurturing new talent in Turkish snowmobile sports, especially given Şenkalaycı's extensive experience and success in motocross, where he has trained over 500 students.

Uçar highlighted Türkiye's ideal conditions for snowmobile sports, citing its high mountains, quality snow and professional ski resorts.

He emphasized that the Snowcross World Championship in Erciyes is a long-awaited event, marking a shift from using ski resorts solely for tourism to hosting world-class sports events.

With seven top-notch ski centers in Türkiye, the federation aims to expand the championship to other resorts after Erciyes.

Uçar noted that the event will be broadcast live in over 150 countries, reaching 2.8 billion viewers. This will greatly enhance the global visibility of Türkiye's ski resorts and showcase the country's ability to host major sporting events.

Uçar outlined their commitment to developing champion riders in Türkiye's snowmobile sports, aiming to showcase the talents of Şakir Şenkalaycı and Galip Alp Baysan in the championship and secure their participation in future World Championship stages.

Drawing on the success of hosting the World Motocross Championship in Afyonkarahisar for six years, Uçar emphasized the importance of international events in accelerating infrastructure development and rider progression.

He also highlighted the federation's anticipation of over 30 countries participating in the championship, with registrations ongoing and a focus on hosting a winter festival alongside the sporting event. The festival will feature performances by renowned artists Ferhat Göçer and Irem Derici to enrich the overall experience for spectators.