Turkish motorcycle racers are set to showcase their speed on the international stage this weekend as they compete in France, the Netherlands and Bulgaria, aiming to paint the tracks with the colors of the national flag.

According to the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF), the third leg of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) and the World Supersport Championship (WSSP) will be held at the TT Assen Circuit, one of the world's most prestigious motorcycle racing events.

Coordinated by national team captain Kenan Sofuoğlu, Turkish motorcycle racers Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Can Öncü, Bahattin Sofuoğlu and Mert Konuk will compete in the Netherlands.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, who secured his first victory for the BMW team in Spain this season, will participate in free practice sessions on Friday on Dutch tracks.

Razgatlıoğlu will race in the first race of the weekend on Saturday, followed by the Superpole race on Sunday and the second race of the weekend on the same day.

In the World Supersport Championship, Turkish riders Bahattin Sofuoğlu and Can Öncü will kick off the third leg of the championship in the Netherlands with free practice sessions and the Superpole race.

Bahattin Sofuoğlu, riding for the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team and Can Öncü, with the Kawasaki Puccetti team, will battle for the podium on Saturday in the first race of the weekend and on Sunday in the second race.

Continuing to compete in the FIM R3 Blu Cru World Cup, Turkish rider Mert Konuk will also represent Türkiye at the TT Assen Circuit.

Konuk will participate in free practice and the Superpole race in Assen on Friday.

Subsequently, he will start in two different races on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Turkish rider Asrın Rodi Pak will represent Türkiye in France at the 2024 World Endurance Championship.

The prestigious endurance race, the Le Mans 24 Hours Endurance Race, will take place in Le Mans, France, between Saturday and Sunday.

As the only Turkish athlete in the World Endurance Championship, Pak will compete in the Superstock category with the Slider Endurance team at the Bugatti Circuit. The 24-hour race will begin on Saturday and conclude the following day.

Additionally, the European 65 and 85 cc Motocross Championships and the BMU European Motocross Championships will be held in Bulgaria on April 20-21.

In the European 65 and 85 cc championships in Sevlievo, Turkish athletes Efe Okur, Hasan Hüseyin Baş, and Aydın Cem Haliloğlu will compete in the youth class.

In the BMU European Motocross Championships in the same city, Berat Şenkalaycı, Aslan Osmanpaşaoğlu, Mert Akkafa, Alparslan Davran, Ali Akkafa, Kerem Yılmaz, Çağan Ergül, Mehmet Emin Hıd, Emircan Şenkalaycı, Yiğit Ali Selek, Efe Kemal Hıd, Murat Başterzi, Şakir Şenkalaycı, Galip Alp Baysan and Volkan Özgür will compete in their respective classes.