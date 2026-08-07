Turkish motorcycle racing talent will be spread across Europe this weekend, with Moto2 rider Deniz Öncü headlining the country's international campaign at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone while a host of national riders compete in Italy, Austria and Spain.

According to the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF), Turkish riders will be in action across several championships from Aug. 7-9, highlighting the country's growing presence in international motorcycle racing at both senior and junior levels.

Öncü eyes Silverstone

The spotlight falls on Deniz Öncü, who returns to Moto2 World Championship action at the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone, the 12th round of the 2026 season.

The 23-year-old Alanya native will represent the ELF Marc VDS Racing Team as he looks to build momentum during the second half of the campaign.

Öncü joined the Belgian outfit this season after spending two years with Red Bull KTM Ajo, making the switch to Boscoscuro machinery alongside Spanish teammate Aron Canet.

After claiming breakthrough Moto2 victories at Aragon and Sachsenring in 2025 and finishing 12th in the championship, Öncü has faced a difficult adjustment this year as he adapts to a new bike, team and technical package while continuing his recovery from previous injuries.

Through the opening 11 rounds, he sits 19th in the championship standings with 15.5 points. His best finish came at the season-opening Thai Grand Prix, where he placed ninth in a race that awarded half points. He also endured a retirement at Assen before finishing 17th at the German Grand Prix.

Turkish motorcyclist Deniz Öncü trains at the Kenan Sofuoğlu Circuit, Sakarya, Türkiye, July 30, 2026. (AA Photo)

Öncü spent the summer break preparing at the Kenan Sofuoğlu Circuit in Akyazı, focusing on fitness and race preparation ahead of a demanding stretch of the season.

His Silverstone weekend begins with Friday's free practice sessions before qualifying takes place on Saturday. The 17-lap Moto2 race is scheduled for Sunday at 1:15 p.m. Türkiye time, while the 20-lap MotoGP race follows at 3 p.m.

Known for its fast, flowing corners and unpredictable weather, Silverstone presents one of the calendar's most technically demanding circuits.

Turkish contingent heads to Italy

Türkiye will also be well represented at the fourth round of the Alpe Adria International Motorcycle Championship and the European SSP300 Cup at Italy's Cremona Circuit.

Oğuz Taşhan, Demir Dönmez, Hasan Hüseyin Baş and Murathan Yiğit Yıldız will compete in the Supersport 300 category, while Turgut Durukan lines up in the Superstock 600 class.

The event opens with free practice on Friday, followed by qualifying and the first races on Saturday. The second races will conclude the weekend on Sunday.

Taşhan enters the round carrying confidence after winning the opening European SSP300 Cup race of the season at Grobnik, underlining Türkiye's growing strength in the production-based championship.

Rising stars continue development

Türkiye's next generation of riders will also continue their international development in the MotoMini championships.

Berkay Sarıay, Uzay Alp Urcan and Ali Said Ünal will compete in the MotoMini Austria series on Aug. 8-9 at the Slovak Karting Center. Sarıay and Urcan will race in the 190cc class, while Ünal competes in the 160cc category.

Sarıay has enjoyed a dominant campaign, clinching the 190cc championship before the final rounds after putting together an impressive winning streak. Urcan has also been a regular podium finisher throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Poyraz Bor will represent Türkiye in the MotoMini Spain championship at the As Pontes circuit, competing in the 160cc class.

The MotoMini series serves as an important stepping stone for young riders aiming to progress to elite competitions such as the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and eventually the MotoGP World Championship.