In a stunning comeback to rally races this season, national athlete Burcu Çetinkaya has set her sights on securing her seventh Türkiye championship title.

Çetinkaya, the reigning women's rally champion, shared her thoughts with Anadolu Agency (AA) following her participation in the third leg of the Petrol Ofisi Maxima 2023 Turkish Rally Championship, the Eskişehir Rally.

As a female competitor, Çetinkaya has dedicated herself to breaking barriers and leaving an indelible mark on motor sports.

Reflecting on her remarkable journey, which spans around 15 years of representing Türkiye on the global stage, European and world rally championships, Çetinkaya expressed her joy in fulfilling her lifelong dream.

However, she also highlighted the importance of nurturing and empowering young female athletes, remarking that witnessing their growth brings her immense satisfaction.

"After taking a break from rallying following the birth of my child, it has been a delight to make a comeback and receive warm wishes and positive feedback from people. Concurrently, I am thrilled to witness the rise of our young female athletes. If we can cultivate a culture that fosters more female athletes, it would bring us great joy. The presence of female drivers and pilots has been increasing worldwide, especially in countries like France, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Norway. Türkiye should undoubtedly join their ranks. It would be an honor for me to have female pilots representing Türkiye in international championships. If there is anything I can do to support and inspire women on this path, I am more than willing to lend a hand," she said.

Çetinkaya also revealed that her 7-year-old son, Mehmet Celal, accompanies her in races and is present at almost all events.

Their unique bond as mother and son adds an extra dimension to their lives.

"Most of the time, my son is not just my child but also my friend. He often helps me by shooting videos, and occasionally I support him. Sometimes, he does his homework in the service areas, and I'm there to assist him. Having my child by my side at all times makes life more enjoyable. Balancing both an athletic career and professional pursuits doesn't feel burdensome when we're together," she added.

When discussing her goals in rallying, Çetinkaya exuded determination and ambition.

As a six-time winner of the Turkish women's rally championship, she holds a record in the annals of Turkish motorsport history.

However, her aspirations extend beyond that, as she shared her dream of clinching a seventh title.

Competing alongside her co-pilot, Murat Yılmaz, she currently leads the women's drivers' championship with a 12-point advantage.

Çetinkaya expressed her primary objective of widening the gap even further.

Additionally, she envisions the possibility of participating in one or two races with a faster, more competitive car capable of vying for a top position in the general classification.