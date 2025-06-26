Two of Türkiye’s brightest motorcycle racing talents, Deniz Öncü and Kadir Erbay, are set to fly the national flag high this weekend as they throttle into action at top-tier international championships.

Deniz Öncü, competing for Red Bull KTM Ajo, returns to Moto2 action at the famed Dutch TT, running from Friday to Sunday at the TT Circuit Assen – the "Cathedral of Speed." Known for its flowing, high-speed corners, the 4.5-kilometer circuit is as demanding as it is iconic.

Öncü will ease into free practice on Friday, battle for grid position in Saturday’s qualifying, and launch his 22-lap podium push on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. CEST (2:15 p.m. TRT).

“We want to be competitive from the first session,” Öncü said in a statement. “The goal is to collect maximum points and fight at the front.”

Still adapting to the physical demands of Moto2 after graduating from Moto3, the 21-year-old has shown solid progression this season, particularly with his technical racecraft and consistency. Having earned career-high finishes in Spain, he’s eyeing Assen as another launchpad for a breakout performance.

Erbay eyes Aragon breakthrough

While Öncü charges through the Netherlands, fellow Turk Kadir Erbay gears up for a double-header in the Spanish Superbike Championship (ESBK) at MotorLand Aragon.

Representing the I+DENT Racing Team in the Supersport 600 (Next Generation) category, Erbay will race Saturday at 4:40 p.m. CEST (5:40 p.m. TRT) and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CEST (2:30 p.m. TRT).

MotorLand’s 5.3-km technical layout, carved into the hills of Alcaniz, is known for its elevation changes and corner variety – a stern test for any rider.

Erbay, however, has been turning heads with his raw pace and potential. The ESBK is a renowned proving ground, and Erbay’s performances have positioned him as a rising force in Turkish motorsport.

Backed by the Turkish Motorcycle Federation, Öncü and Erbay are steering a surge of Turkish presence on the international motorcycle scene. Öncü’s Moto2 campaign puts him one rung below MotoGP, while Erbay’s ESBK journey offers a gateway to European and world-stage racing.