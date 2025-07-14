Turkish riders Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Can Öncü, and Deniz Öncü swept to victory across three major international championships over the weekend.

From the roar of Superbikes in England to the high-octane drama of Moto2 in Germany, the Turkish flag flew high over some of the sport’s most prestigious circuits.

Toprak on fire

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu was the undisputed star at Donington Park, where he delivered a clinical clean sweep in the seventh round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship.

Racing for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team, the reigning WSBK champion won all three races – Race 1, the Tissot Superpole sprint, and Race 2 – to seize control of the championship standings.

His Sunday performance was a masterclass in control under pressure, as he held off Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega from pole to checkered flag in the 23-lap finale.

That victory marked his 68th career WSBK win and 11th at Donington Park.

Razgatlıoğlu’s dominance wasn’t just about pace. Despite reported mid-season bike restrictions, he remained composed, stating after the race that he preferred to focus on the riding, not the noise around it.

His championship tally now stands at 345 points, moving him ahead of Bulega, who trails closely with 341.

With the next round set for Hungary’s Balaton Park Circuit at the end of July, the battle for the title is far from over, but Razgatlıoğlu is now firmly in the driver’s seat.

Spotlight on Can Öncü

Sharing the spotlight at Donington was Can Öncü, who delivered a stellar performance in the World Supersport Championship.

Riding for the Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros team, Öncü captured the second race of the weekend, adding a fifth win to his 2025 campaign.

He crossed the finish line ahead of local favorite Tom Booth-Amos, reaffirming his status as one of the title contenders.

With 199 points, Öncü remains second in the championship, trailing leader Stefano Manzi.

The Turkish rider, mentored by Supersport legend Kenan Sofuoğlu, has been one of the season’s most consistent and aggressive racers, and his display at Donington only strengthened his championship push.

Terrible twins

While his older compatriots shone in the UK, Can's twin brother, Deniz Öncü, made headlines in Germany.

Red Bull KTM Ajo Team's Turkish Moto2 rider Deniz Öncü celebrates on the podium with his trophy after winning the German Moto2 Grand Prix at the Sachsenring racing circuit, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

At Sachsenring, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider delivered his second career Moto2 victory in stunning fashion.

Starting sixth on the grid, Öncü showed patience and racecraft as he climbed through the field, eventually edging out Barry Baltus by just 0.129 seconds at the line.

Jake Dixon, who had secured pole, settled for third.

This win was a significant step forward in Deniz’s breakout season.

Following his first win earlier this year, the Sachsenring result confirms his emergence as a top-tier rider in Moto2.

As the series heads to Brno’s Masaryk Circuit for the 12th round, Öncü will look to carry that momentum into the second half of the championship.

Red Bull KTM Ajo Team's Turkish Moto2 rider Deniz Öncü leads during the German Moto2 Grand Prix at the Sachsenring racing circuit, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The collective success of these three riders represents a turning point for Turkish motorsport.

No longer just emerging names, Toprak, Can, and Deniz have established themselves as consistent winners on the world stage.

Their victories this weekend resonated far beyond the circuits, triggering waves of celebration among Turkish fans and drawing attention to the country’s deepening motorsport infrastructure, bolstered by influential figures like Kenan Sofuoğlu and supported by teams such as Red Bull KTM.