Turkish motorcycle racers Deniz Öncü and Kadir Erbay will compete in separate international series this weekend, with Öncü returning to action in the Moto2 World Championship at the Malaysian Grand Prix and Erbay closing his season at the Spanish Superbike Championship finale in Jerez.

Both events run from Friday through Sunday, giving the two riders an opportunity to strengthen their results as Öncü pursues points in the world championship and Erbay seeks a strong finish in Spain.

Öncü at Malaysian GP

Öncü will represent the ELF Marc VDS Racing Team at the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, the 19th round of the 2026 FIM Moto2 World Championship, at the Sepang International Circuit.

The 23-year-old from Alanya is 15th in the riders' standings with 47.5 points after 18 rounds. He will look to improve his position in Malaysia after a seventh-place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi and a 22nd-place result in Indonesia at Mandalika.

The Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island was canceled because of adverse weather, leaving the championship without a race at that round.

Öncü is competing in his first full season with the Belgian Marc VDS squad after leaving Red Bull KTM Ajo. He rides a Boscoscuro machine alongside Spanish teammate Arón Canet.

The Turkish rider made history in 2025 when he became the first Turkish competitor to win a Moto2 race. Victories at Aragón and the German Grand Prix helped him finish the season 12th overall with 100 points.

Sepang presents a different challenge, with its long straights, heavy braking zones and technical corners demanding precise bike setup and strong physical conditioning. High temperatures and humidity are also expected to test riders throughout the weekend.

The Moto2 race is scheduled for 17 laps on Sunday, with the start set for 1:15 p.m. local time, or 8:15 a.m. in Türkiye.

Friday's program includes the opening practice sessions, followed by a second practice session and qualifying on Saturday. The race takes place Sunday as the championship moves toward its conclusion.

Malaysia is part of the final stretch of the season, with the Qatar, Portuguese and Valencia rounds still to come. Öncü will aim to convert his pace into a stronger race result as he seeks to climb the standings before the campaign ends.

Erbay at Spanish SBK

While Öncü competes in Malaysia, Turkish rider Kadir Erbay will take to the track in southern Spain for the final round of the 2026 Spanish Superbike Championship, competing in the Supersport category for I+DENT Racing.

The season finale will run from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, where titles across several categories will be decided. The event includes Superbike, Supersport NG, Sportbike and other classes, with races scheduled throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Erbay, born June 28, 2006, will begin the weekend with free practice on Friday before competing in qualifying on Saturday morning. His schedule includes the first Supersport race at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, followed by the second race at 3:10 p.m. Sunday, both Türkiye time, according to the announced program.

The two races give the young Turkish rider a final opportunity to collect championship points and finish the campaign with a strong performance.

Erbay has recorded promising results during the season, including podium finishes and competitive qualifying performances at earlier rounds such as Navarra. Jerez will provide another test of his pace and consistency against an experienced field on one of Spain's established motorcycle racing circuits.

The Spanish championship has offered Erbay valuable experience in international competition, while the season finale provides a chance to build momentum for his next campaign.