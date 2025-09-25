Türkiye’s leading motorcycle talents are set for a high-stakes weekend at MotorLand Aragon, as World Superbike leader Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Bahattin Sofuoğlu and Can Öncü aim for podium glory, while teenager Kadir Erbay makes his World Supersport debut.

The 10th round of the World Superbike and Supersport Championships will roar into action Sept. 26-28 at the Spanish circuit, where Turkish riders – guided by national team captain Kenan Sofuoğlu – are expected to play central roles in the fight for points and prestige.

Razgatlıoğlu's charge

All eyes will be on Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the Red Bull-backed ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider who leads the World Superbike standings with 469 points.

The 2021 world champion begins his Aragon campaign Friday with free practice before chasing victory in Race 1 on Saturday at 3 p.m. (Turkish time).

Sunday brings the Superpole sprint at noon, followed by Race 2 at 3 p.m., where he will look to extend his grip on the championship.

Sharing the WSBK stage will be Bahattin Sofuoğlu, racing for Yamaha Motoxracing.

Though not in title contention, the 21-year-old is eager to push for his first major breakthrough of the season alongside his cousin Toprak.

Supersport spotlight

In World Supersport, Can Öncü continues to fight at the sharp end of the championship.

Sitting second overall with 275 points, the 21-year-old will be hunting wins at Aragon to close the gap on the series leader.

His weekend opens with free practice and Superpole on Friday before back-to-back main races at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

This round also marks a milestone for Turkish motorsport: 18-year-old Kadir Erbay makes his World Supersport debut, joining Öncü on the grid.

The youngster has impressed in domestic and junior international races, and Aragon will offer him a first taste of world championship intensity.