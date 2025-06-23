The roaring engines and salt-kissed winds of Çeşme welcomed the MotoSurf World Championship for the first time in Türkiye this weekend, drawing 80 elite athletes from 17 nations to Altınkum Beach in a thrilling two-day spectacle that left waves and hearts racing.

Hosted by the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF), the high-octane event saw 10 Turkish athletes join the international field, navigating powerful boards across turquoise waters before roaring crowds.

As the final race concluded, medals were handed out in an emotional ceremony capping a landmark moment in Turkish motorsports.

Among the spectators was former Youth and Sports Minister and Izmir MP Dr. Mehmet Kasapoğlu, who gave the final start and praised Izmir’s growing role in global sports.

“We’re in one of the world’s most beautiful cities,” he said. “This event proves that İzmir is not only a cultural and historical gem, but now a rising power in global sports tourism.”

Bridge and healer

Kasapoğlu emphasized that sport is more than competition – it's a unifier and healer.

“Sport brings people together. It heals. And Türkiye understands this deeply,” he said, noting the country's strategic steps toward becoming a true “sports nation.”

From infrastructure to inspiration

Citing the past 23 years of investment, Kasapoğlu praised Türkiye’s transformation, from state-of-the-art facilities to a growing talent pool.

“We’ve built a vast infrastructure – from major cities to the most remote villages. Now, we’re seeing a generation that values and thrives on it.”

He pointed to Çeşme’s geography – a jewel of the Aegean – as ideal for developing youth talent in sailing, water polo, and now, motosurf, an emerging force among Turkish water sports.

Izmir: The next sporting capital

“Izmir is a brand,” he said. “With its climate, history, and modern infrastructure, it’s poised to be a sporting powerhouse – from swimming and gymnastics to football and basketball.”

He envisioned İzmir becoming a sports tourism hub, driving both national and local development through collaborative efforts between the government, the private sector, and civil society.

The future is local and global

Kasapoğlu concluded with a call to action:

“Let’s raise Izmir’s brand. Let’s push Türkiye’s sporting future to new heights. Through local pride and global ambition, we’ll honor our history and shape new legends.”