The 5th Türkiye MotoFest, the country's largest motoring festival, kicked off in the western city of Afyonkarahisar on Wednesday.

The festival at Afyonkarahisar Motor Sports Center is being held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency.

Turkish Motorcycling Federation deputy chairman, Mahmut Nedim Akulke told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the festival will open Afyonkarahisar's doors to Türkiye and the rest of the world.

This year's event is being held with the slogan, "The world is meeting in Afyonkarahisar." It will set the stage for the Türkiye leg of the World Motocross Championship (MXGP), to be held between Sept. 3-4.

"After MotoFest, the two legs of the MXGP will be held here. There will be some fierce competition next Saturday and Sunday, because the champions in three categories will be decided here in Afyonkarahisar," he said.

MXGP of Türkiye will host competitions in four different categories. Besides the main world championship event, it will also bring the youth World Motorcross Championship or MX2, Women's Motorcross Championship MXW, and the European Motorcross Championship, MXOPEN.

Around 150 riders from 25 teams, including industry leaders Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki and KTM, are expected to participate in the championships. FIM head Jorge Viegas will also attend the event this year.

Since MXGP of Türkiye is expected to be broadcast in 186 countries around the world, it will be very important for Turkey and sports tourism in general, Akulke added.

At Türkiye MotoFest, in the meanwhile, there are 50 different sports activities and events, organized by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

They will be accompanied by 10 concerts over five days, making it the biggest festival in Turkey and one of the biggest in Europe.

Popular musicians Gökçe, Yüksek Sadakat and Sagopa Kajmer performed on the first day of the event.