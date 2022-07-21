Turkey's western Afyonkarahisar province will host the World Motocross Championship (MXGP) final on Sept. 3-4 under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, organizers of the event said Thursday.

According to a Turkish Motorcycle Federation statement, the International Motorcycle Federation will hold the final of the MXGP World Motocross Championship, World Women's Motocross Championship, and European Motocross Championship (FIM) at the Afyonkarahisar Motor Sports Center.

The award ceremonies, where the best of the world riders will take the podium, will be held in Turkey as well.

"It is a great honor for our city to host the final of the world championship," said Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı, Afyonkarahisar's governor.

"This year, as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Great Offensive, the eyes of the whole world will once again turn to both our country and our city," she added, referring to the final push of the Turkish War of Independence, which led to the Republic of Türkiye being founded in 1923.

The MXGP of Turkey, expected to be broadcast in 186 countries around the world, will cover 1,725 meters (5,659 feet) of racing on the hard-pack soil track of the Afyonkarahisar Motor Sports Center.