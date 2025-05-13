Türkiye is set to make a historic splash on the global motor sports scene as it prepares to host the World Motosurf Championship for the first time, a move hailed as a breakthrough for the country’s fast-growing water sports community.

Turkish Motorcycling Federation (TMF) Vice President Mahmut Nedim Akülke confirmed the landmark event during the national jet ski, flyboard and motosurf championship in Bodrum, a scenic coastal hub buzzing with young talent.

“This will be the first time in our Republic’s history that we bring a world championship in this category to our shores,” Akülke told reporters. “It’s more than just an event – it’s a statement. When our young athletes see this, they’ll dream bigger. And our numbers will grow like an avalanche.”

Global showdown for Istanbul

The World Motosurf Championship is scheduled to take place in Istanbul and is expected to draw around 180 athletes from 126 countries. Türkiye will be represented by 20 riders – a significant leap for a nation only recently dipping its toes into elite motosurfing.

Akülke described the national championship in Bodrum as a “training ground” for the global event. “This is our prep race,” he said. “The world’s watching – and we’re ready.”

Youth at helm

From Izmir to Istanbul, Türkiye’s youngest wave-riders are dreaming big.

Ender Yorgancılar, 16, who started motosurfing at age 9, sees the world championship not just as a goal – but a mission.

“I want to represent Türkiye. I want to be world champion,” he said. “This sport is fun, but it’s also a way to stay healthy and sharp. Everyone should try it.”

Sani Ateş Erus, just 11 years old and proud to be the nation’s youngest motosurf athlete, says the water gives him a sense of freedom that’s hard to put into words.

“No one younger than me is doing this – and that feels special,” he said. “My dream? The national team. The world title. I feel unstoppable on the water.”

For Alp Alhat, 16, who joined the Turkish championship for the first time, the joy of the ride has turned into a burning ambition.

“It started as fun,” he said. “Now, I want the podium – and I want it flying the Turkish flag.”

Fourteen-year-old Kaan Türker, who has been riding waves for three years, echoed the thrill: “The freedom to move as I want over water ... It’s a rush I can’t get enough of.”