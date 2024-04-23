Kenan Sofuoğlu, a five-time World Supersport champion and captain of the Turkish national motorcycle teams, is grooming his 5-year-old son Zayn for Formula One glory after his podium debut in karting.

Zayn Sofuoğlu hailed as "Türkiye's youngest kart racer" from the Borusan Otomotiv Motorsport (BOM) Karting Team, secured his first win in the "micro" category at the TOSFED Körfez Racing Circuit during the MOTUL 2024 Türkiye Karting Championship's opening races on April 19-21.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Kenan Sofuoğlu expressed immense excitement about his son's racing debut, reminiscing about his own past visits to the Körfez Circuit and the unique challenges of coaching a young racer, particularly one's own child, with the added complexity of experience.

Despite initial struggles in young Sofuoğlu's debut race, resulting in a second-place finish, he clinched two victories the next day, marking a significant milestone in his budding career.

Reflecting on Zayn's first podium finish in karting, Kenan Sofuoğlu highlighted the special permission obtained from the federation due to Zayn Sofuoğlu being the youngest competitor, emphasizing his speed and proving his worth on the track.

Proud of his proteges' successes, Kenan Sofuoğlu shared his dream of fostering a Formula One champion, acknowledging his son's curiosity and dedication, evident in their early racing achievements despite age and physical differences against older competitors.

The Türkiye Karting Championship has witnessed a lively atmosphere. Zayn Sofuoğlu's growing recognition draws enthusiastic crowds, and Kenan Sofuoğlu looks forward to completing the season on a high note.

Believing in Zayn's potential for success, Kenan Sofuoğlu explained the deliberate choice of the BOM Karting Team, recognizing their excellence and positive response to Zayn Sofuoğlu's inclusion, leading to the recent contract signing after successful trials and federation approval.

Despite challenges due to Zayn Sofuoğlu's young age, Kenan Sofuoğlu expressed confidence in their journey towards Formula One greatness, fueled by dedication and hard work.

Zayn Sofuoğlu, showcasing his versatility in both motorcycles and cars, confidently stated, "I will be the champion."