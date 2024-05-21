Turkish sisters Melisa and Mimoza Mete, competing in events at the Afyonkarahisar Motorsports Center, are aiming for European Championship glory in motocross.

Nine-year-old Melisa Mete, a fourth-grade elementary school student, and her 6-year-old sister Mimoza Mete, began to take an interest in motorcycles in Sakarya, inspired by their father.

Starting with learning to ride a two-wheeled bicycle, the sisters eventually obtained motorcycles with the support of their families.

After acquiring licenses, the sisters participate in competitions, with Mimoza Mete competing in the 50cc category and Melisa Mete in the 65 cc category.

The motocross siblings compete in the Türkiye KAYO, European Youth and Eastern European motocross championships held in Afyonkarahisar.

Melisa Mete, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), mentioned that she started riding motorcycles by emulating her father.

"My dad rides motorcycles. I used to see him and found it very enjoyable. When I really wanted to ride, he said, 'Learn to ride a bicycle with two wheels, and I'll get you a motorcycle.' So, I learned to ride a two-wheeled bicycle, and my dad got me a motorcycle," she said.

Melisa Mete, who has won first place in her category, expressed her dreams: "I usually rank ninth or 10th in mixed races. My dream is to become first in the European Championship. I want to show the strength of girls in races. We are three siblings. My other sibling also rides a motorcycle. We will also teach my little brother to ride. This is a proud moment for me. Right now, my sister and I can't compete against each other, but in the coming years, we will race on the same track."

Mimoza Mete also stated, "Participating in races in the same place as my sister feels good to me."