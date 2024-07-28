Turkish sensation Toprak Razgatlıoğlu is on the cusp of making history at the World Superbike Championship.

Fresh off 10 consecutive victories, Toprak is eyeing two more wins in the upcoming seventh round in Portugal to set a new benchmark for consecutive wins in a single season.

Riding for ROKiT BMW Motorrad, Toprak has dominated the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of the championship, securing an impressive streak of 10 victories.

With a win in Portugal's first race, he would tie the record of 11 consecutive wins held by legends Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista.

Leading the general classification with 303 points, the Red Bull rider is not just chasing wins but aiming to etch his name into the record books.

"We didn't start the season well, but we found our rhythm, and the victories followed," Toprak shared with Anadolu Agency (AA).

He added that after his first European win, he sensed a high probability of clinching the championship.

Each race with BMW has been a victory march for Toprak, who emphasized his desire to maximize this advantage.

"Our goal is always the championship, and we've widened the points gap," he noted. His confidence is evident as he aims for two more wins to break new ground. "I need two more victories to set a new record. The current record of 11 consecutive wins is held by Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista. No one has reached 12. Our target is to achieve 12 wins first," Toprak said.

The momentum is on his side, and Toprak knows the importance of the upcoming races in Portugal. "Achieving my goal will bring relief and boost my motivation. Right now, I'm not even thinking about the world championship. I've set my goal, and after that, I believe everything will be much easier," he said.

Toprak's commitment to his craft is unwavering. He continues to train rigorously, never entering a race unprepared.

Once he breaks the record, his focus will shift back to the world championship title.

"Everything is going well. Hopefully, it stays that way, and we finish with good results. We've set sail for a new goal, and I hope we reach the championship we've dreamed of. Becoming world champion with BMW would be extraordinary for us. Especially from BMW's perspective, we will become legends. Other brands are now following BMW's lead. I'm fully focused on my races and my goals," he concluded.