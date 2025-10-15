Türkiye’s motorcycle sensation, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, could etch his name even deeper into motorsport history this weekend.

At the final round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in Jerez, Spain, the 28-year-old Red Bull rider can claim his third world title if he wins the opening race on Saturday, regardless of the performance of his closest rival, Italy’s Nicolo Bulega.

The Jerez Circuit, stretching 4.423 kilometers, hosts the championship’s 12th and concluding round from Friday to Saturday.

For Toprak, the iconic Spanish track holds a special place: it was here in 2024 that he secured his second WSBK crown, setting the stage for what could be another historic triumph.

Heading into the final weekend, Toprak leads Bulega by 39 points, positioning him just one strong performance away from a potential championship-clinching victory.

Prodigy to world champion

Under the guidance of Türkiye’s motorcycle legend Kenan Sofuoğlu, Toprak has cultivated a career built on talent, discipline and relentless ambition.

Having begun riding at the age of seven, he honed his skills under Sofuoğlu’s mentorship, rising through national ranks to become the first Turkish rider in history to win the World Superbike Championship with Pata Yamaha in 2021.

That victory not only ended Jonathan Rea’s six-year dominance but also placed Toprak alongside Sofuoğlu’s record five Supersport world titles as a trailblazer for Turkish motorsports.

Toprak added a second world title in 2024 with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team, simultaneously earning BMW its first-ever Superbike championship.

Known globally by fans as “El Turco,” he is now on the cusp of a third title – a feat that would further solidify his legacy and elevate Türkiye’s presence in international motorsport.

Record-breaking form

In 255 WSBK races to date, Toprak has stood on the podium 171 times, with 78 victories, 60 second-place finishes and 33 third-place results.

The 2025 season has been no exception: he boasts 21 wins, eight second-place finishes and 20 fastest laps, demonstrating consistency, speed and tactical mastery.

His record includes the remarkable 13 consecutive victories in 2024, a milestone that remains unmatched in the championship.

Current standings before the final round place Razgatlıoğlu at 580 points, comfortably ahead of Bulega’s 541 and Alvaro Bautista’s 292, meaning a strong Saturday result could secure the championship before the final race.

MotoGP bound

Toprak’s ambitions extend beyond WSBK.

For the 2026 season, he has signed with Prima Pramac Racing to compete in MotoGP aboard the Yamaha YZR-M1, becoming the first Turkish rider to contest the premier class in the sport.

His WSBK achievements have not only elevated his personal career but also inspired a generation of Turkish riders dreaming of the world stage.

Türkiye Motorcycle Federation (TMF) President Mehmet Sadık Vefa expressed confidence in Toprak’s championship prospects, saying, “We are very close to a third world title with our national pride Toprak. His series of victories this season has given him a major advantage and we believe he will lift the championship trophy in Jerez once again.”

Vefa added, “The World Superbike Championship is a demanding journey, but under the guidance of Kenan Sofuoğlu, our national riders have represented Türkiye with distinction. Securing a third world title for Toprak alongside Sofuoğlu’s five Supersport crowns would be a historic milestone for Turkish motorsport.”