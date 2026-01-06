Türkiye will once again open the global snowcross season, with Rize’s Handüzü Plateau confirmed as the opening round of the 2026 FIM Snowcross World Championship on Jan. 31-Feb. 1, a move that underlines the country’s growing influence in winter motorsports and four-season sports tourism.

The announcement was made at a high-profile promotional meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday, organized by the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF).

The event brought together senior officials including Rize Deputy Governor Abdullah Kurt, Güneysu Mayor Rıfat Özer, TMF President Mehmet Sadık Vefa and representatives from the Youth and Sports.

The gathering opened with promotional films spotlighting Rize’s snow-covered plateaus, lush highlands and sweeping Black Sea views, setting the tone for a championship that blends elite sport with destination marketing.

Vefa said hosting the world championship in Rize was both a source of pride and a strategic step.

He thanked Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak and the Rize Governorship for their support, stressing that the event would make a tangible contribution to Türkiye’s sports tourism goals.

Vefa noted that bringing another FIM world championship to Türkiye reflects growing international trust in the country’s organizational standards.

Mayor Özer described the race as a milestone for Güneysu, saying the championship would showcase the district’s highland plateaus to a global audience and create new momentum for winter tourism in the region. Deputy Governor Kurt echoed that view, pointing to recent investments in winter sports infrastructure and Rize’s rapid rise as a host for major sporting events. He said the province is steadily positioning itself as a recognized sports destination, not only in summer but throughout the year.

Speaking on behalf of the Youth and Sports Ministry, Director General for International Organizations and Foreign Relations Ahmet Temurci framed the event in broader terms. “This is not just the announcement of a race,” he said. “It is a step that will elevate Türkiye’s sports tourism and sports diplomacy.”

Temurci highlighted that while global tourism grows by around 4-5% annually, sports tourism is expanding at nearly double that rate.

Türkiye’s ability to experience all four seasons simultaneously, he added, gives it a rare competitive advantage.

He pointed to the contrast of skiing on Mount Ağrı and swimming in Kaş within a short flight as a symbol of that potential.

The FIM Snowcross World Championship is one of winter motorsport’s most demanding series.

Riders compete on snow- and ice-covered circuits using specialized motorcycles fitted with long, studded tires, battling tight corners, fast straights and heavy jumps in short, high-intensity heats.

The championship features both the men’s SNX and women’s WSNX categories, with Nordic riders from countries such as Finland, Sweden and Norway traditionally dominating the standings.

Türkiye has become a regular and increasingly important stop on the snowcross calendar.

After successful rounds in Kayseri’s Erciyes Ski Center and strong international feedback in recent seasons, the FIM has entrusted Türkiye with the season opener for a third straight year.

The 2026 campaign will begin with a rare double-header in Türkiye.

Following the Rize opener, the championship moves to Erzincan on Feb. 3-4, before heading to Fällfors, Sweden, on Feb. 28-March 1.

The season will conclude in Trondheim, Norway, on April 10-11. Around 30 riders from 12 countries are expected to compete in Rize across the men’s and women’s classes.

Perched high above the Black Sea, the Handüzü Plateau offers thick natural snow, cold winter temperatures and panoramic coastal views, a combination organizers describe as “sea-view snow racing.”

Recent investments in ski pistes and facilities have strengthened Handüzü’s credentials as an emerging winter sports hub, complementing Türkiye’s established resorts and helping spread tourism beyond traditional centers.