Turkish motorcyclist Bahattin Sofuoğlu wrapped up the World Supersport Championship in style, finishing the final race of the season in ninth place at the Circuito de Jerez in Spain.

The championship's last leg witnessed an intense showdown, but it was not without its setbacks.

Can Öncü, starting from pole position with the Kawasaki Puccetti team, suffered a dramatic fall early in the race and was forced to retire before completing the first lap.

Meanwhile, Sofuoğlu, now racing with Yamaha Thailand, launched from fourth on the grid.

He steadily climbed the ranks, moving into ninth place with eight laps to go and holding his position until the checkered flag.

The race saw Italian Stefano Manzi from Pata Yamaha Ten Kate cross the finish line first, followed by Frenchman Valentin Debise from Evan Bros WorldSSP Yamaha Team in second, and Dutch rider Bo Bendsneyder from MV Agusta Reparto Corse taking third.

In a stunning conclusion to the 2024 season, Adrian Huertas of Aruba.it secured the championship title with a total of 439 points.

Manzi finished second with 415 points, while Italian rider Yari Montella from Barni Spark rounded out the top three with 382 points.