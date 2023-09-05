The stage was set, the engines revved and the adventurers of the dirt descended upon the rugged terrain of Türkiye with TransAnatolia, a colossus among rally raid races, embarking on its audacious journey on Saturday.

In a spectacular display of international camaraderie, 122 intrepid competitors hailing from 13 nations gathered for the ceremonial start of the race.

These daring competitors represented not only seasoned professional factory teams but also a diverse array of countries, from Italy to Iran and England to Portugal.

The backdrop being Türkiye's heartland, a region brimming with history, as the race tracks retraced the footsteps of the Independence War, echoing the centennial celebrations of the Republic of Türkiye.

But nature, in its unpredictable grandeur, unleashed its fury.

Samsun, the starting point, fell victim to a devastating flood disaster, forcing a wrenching cancellation of the race's inaugural stage on Sunday.

With damp spirits but undeterred determination, the racers regrouped in Tokat, camping under the vast Turkish skies, ready to conquer the uncharted.

Monday dawned with renewed hope as the racers roared into action.

The Strabon Stage, a 122-kilometer (75-mile) crucible nestled in Amasya, proved a formidable challenge, leaving 216 kilometers of the Kösedağ stages yet to be conquered.

The overnight stop was in the historic city that witnessed the Sivas Congress, where the racers could draw inspiration from the nation's past struggles.

And so, on a crisp September morning, the journey continued.

On Tuesday, racers embarked on a 218-kilometer trek from Çayıralan and Felahiye Stages of Sivas, culminating in a picturesque camping area in Nevşehir Göreme.

In the Castrol POWER1 motorcycle category, Rui Goncalves of the Sherco team seized first place in 5 hours and 38 minutes.

Pol Tarres from Yamaha, just a whisper behind at 5 hours and 39 minutes, claimed second place, while Alessandro Botturi, another Yamaha rider, clinched third with 5 hours and 44 minutes of relentless pursuit.

In the car category, the SSV class witnessed Iranian duo Hamed Salimi Mavi & Kiarash Zare Rafie blitzing the course in 8 hours and 9 minutes, securing the top spot.

Türkiye's very own Eren Alver and Kerem Deveci fought valiantly to claim second place with a time of 12 hours and 38 minutes, while Iran's Ghasem Mohammmadzadeh and Mahmoodreza Ebedian landed third, persevering through 25 hours and 40 minutes of unforgiving terrain.

The automobile class saw the Suzuki Grand Vitara of Murat Kamil Altun and Tuvana Sayar lead the pack with a time of 6 hours and 49 minutes.

Ahmet Bağce and Uğur Tepe, steering a Toyota FJ Cruiser, were a close second with 7 hours and 1 minute, while Mitat Diker and Erdal Oral, in their Suzuki Vitara, secured third with 7 hours and 2 minutes.

In the truck class, the Italian dynamo duo of Marino Mutti and Andrea Mazzoleni, piloting a Mercedes Unimog, maintained their dominance, cruising to victory in 9 hours and 21 minutes.

The British team of Holly Wicklow, Dan Scaar and Joe Peake, commanding the Tatra 815 T, triumphantly secured second place with 12 hours and 6 minutes of unyielding grit.

Adding a touch of French flair to the proceedings, Clement Artaud dazzled the audience by winning the Castrol POWER1 Best Rookie Special Award on the first and second days of the race.

The racers' journey will traverse the hallowed grounds of Dumlupınar Square Battlefield, where Turkish cavalry defied the odds, before proceeding to Çiğiltepe and the stirring saga of the Demirci Raiders.

Finally, their quest will culminate in Izmir on Friday.