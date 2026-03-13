Max Verstappen did not sugarcoat his view of Formula One’s new technical era.

The four-time world champion says the sport has become “a jungle” under the sweeping 2026 regulations, warning that the complicated hybrid systems and large performance gaps between teams are making racing unpredictable and, at times, dangerous.

Speaking ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, Verstappen acknowledged that Red Bull salvaged a respectable result in the season-opening race in Australia.

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (R) prepares to take part in a practice session ahead of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, March 13, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Dutchman stormed from last on the grid to finish sixth in Melbourne.

But the comeback did little to change his broader concern about the competitive landscape.

“Honestly, it’s such a jungle out there at the moment,” Verstappen said. “I would hope things get a bit closer, but right now we cannot fight with those cars.”

A widening gap at the front

Verstappen believes Red Bull remain a step behind the leading pace set by Mercedes and Ferrari, a gap he expects will again define the fight in China.

Even with a stronger starting position in Sunday’s race at the Shanghai International Circuit, the 28-year-old suggested the team’s ceiling may only be fifth place.

The frustration reflects a wider debate around Formula One’s 2026 overhaul.

The new cars combine dramatic aerodynamic changes with redesigned hybrid power units that split power output almost evenly between the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine and electrical energy recovered from braking.

Drivers say mastering the system requires a driving style unlike anything used before.

Battery concerns and a near disaster

One of Verstappen’s biggest concerns involves energy management at race starts.

Under the new system, drivers can begin a race with depleted batteries. That scenario nearly caused a serious crash at the Australian Grand Prix when Franco Colapinto’s car launched slowly off the line, narrowly avoiding Liam Lawson.

For Verstappen, the risk is obvious.

“Starting with zero percent battery is not a lot of fun and also quite dangerous,” he said. “We almost had a massive shunt in Melbourne.”

He added that technical tweaks could solve the problem if the FIA approves them, insisting the issue is “easily fixed.”

Verstappen pushes for change

Despite the criticism, Verstappen says he is not planning to walk away from Formula One.

He has spoken with the FIA and Formula One management about improving the rules and hopes adjustments could arrive as soon as next season.

“I don’t want to leave,” he said. “But of course I hope it gets better.”

At the same time, Verstappen is beginning to explore racing beyond the F1 paddock.

The Dutch star confirmed he will compete in his first 24-hour endurance race at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in May. The brutal circuit has not hosted Formula One since 1976, when reigning champion Niki Lauda survived a fiery crash that nearly claimed his life.

For Verstappen, the challenge is irresistible.

“It’s one of the best tracks in the world,” he said. “In a GT car that’s the perfect speed for that circuit. Faster than that can be a bit dangerous.”

After nearly a decade in Formula One and four world titles, he says the timing feels right to broaden his racing horizons.

“I’ve achieved everything I wanted in F1,” Verstappen said. “I don’t need to be only a Formula One driver. I want to try other things while I’m still young.”

Russell sets the early pace

While Verstappen voiced concerns about the sport’s future, Mercedes set the early benchmark on track in Shanghai.

George Russell topped the lone practice session of the sprint weekend with a blistering lap of 1:32.741 on soft tires, edging teammate Kimi Antonelli by 0.120 seconds.

Mercedes' George Russell in action during a practice session ahead of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, March 13, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

World champion Lando Norris led McLaren’s recovery effort in third, followed by Oscar Piastri, as the British team rebounded after a difficult start in Australia.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth.

Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during a practice session ahead of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, March 13, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Haas rookie Oliver Bearman impressed in seventh, while Verstappen could manage only eighth, a worrying 1.8 seconds behind Russell.

Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top ten ahead of sprint qualifying.

Chaotic practice session

Teams had just one hour to dial in their setups on a circuit that presents a different challenge from Melbourne.

Shanghai’s long back straight and complex corner sequences demand precise battery deployment and energy harvesting, making it a critical early test for the new hybrid systems.

Hamilton endured a messy session. The seven-time champion briefly spun after locking his brakes at the end of the straight and later brushed wheels with Norris in the final corner.

Elsewhere, rookie Arvid Lindblad’s debut appearance in Shanghai ended prematurely after smoke poured from his cockpit just five laps into the session.