Reigning world champion Max Verstappen won the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix in sensational fashion from 10th on the grid on Sunday, while Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another setback after struggling with his tires.

Red Bull's Verstappen won the 13th season race, despite a mid-race spin, from the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and surprise pole-sitter, George Russell, with rain threatening all the time but never falling heavily on a cool afternoon.

It was the same podium order as eight days ago in France.

Ferrari had appeared set to cut the gap in the title race after qualifying second and third from Carlos Sainz and Leclerc while Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez started 10th and 11th.

But instead, a big struggle on hard tires which resulted in an additional third pit stop saw Leclerc finish a meager sixth, a week after crashing out from the leading position in Le Castellet.

Sainz also failed to make the podium in fourth while Verstappen was the big winner of the race that after qualifying had appeared to be only damage limitation for him.

The Dutchman extended his championship lead by another 17 points as he enters a four-week summer break 80 points clear of Leclerc at the top.

"Amazing result, who would have thought when we woke up we are going to win the race?" the elated Verstappen said via team radio before adding later: "It was a crazy race and I’m of course very happy that we won it."

"We were always pitting at the right time, I thought we had some good out laps, and at the end – even with the 360 – we won the race."

Russell said: "Amazing job by the team, pole position yesterday, double podium – we're definitely making progress."

Russell won the start from pole, keeping Sainz and Leclerc at bay while Hamilton rose two to fifth and Verstappen also two to eighth by the end of the opening lap.

Russell and Verstappen were first into the pits on lap 17 for fresh rubber and Leclerc the last of the top drivers five laps later which helped him past Sainz into second while Verstappen rose to fourth by this point.

Leclerc hunted down Russell, passed him on the outside into turn one and soon pulled away.

Verstappen started the second round of stops, with Russell and Leclerc following soon after but Verstappen then passed Leclerc on the inside into turn one as Leclerc struggled with his new hard tires.

Verstappen dramatically had a full spin shortly after having lost the rear. That allowed Leclerc to pass but Ferrari's joy was short-lived because Verstappen moved ahead effortlessly again.

That meant the race lead once Sainz and Hamilton had eventually also made their second stops with 19 laps left.

Leclerc's agony eventually ended when he was fitted soft tires for the last 15 laps.

Hamilton meanwhile passed Sainz and Russell for his sixth straight podium and a late virtual safety car cemented the order as Verstappen won for the first time in Hungary and eighth time in the season.

Perez was fifth and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who had announced his retirement after the season on Thursday, was also in the points in 10th for Aston Martin.