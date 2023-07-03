Defending champion Max Verstappen was on fire on Sunday as he clinched a record-breaking fourth victory at the Austrian Grand Prix, further solidifying his quest for a third world title in emphatic style.

The 25-year-old Dutch sensation crossed the finish line a commanding 5.155 seconds ahead of a resurgent Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, who secured a second place. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, displaying renewed vigor, fought his way up from 15th on the grid to secure a commendable third-place finish.

The race was a test of endurance, marked by safety car interventions and penalties imposed on several drivers for exceeding track limits.

Pit penalties were served by multiple drivers, but further investigations by the stewards resulted in additional late-night punishments for eight drivers, including Carlos Sainz, who was demoted from fourth to sixth, and Lewis Hamilton, whose seventh-place finish was revised to eighth.

Although Verstappen's uninterrupted streak of leading laps came to an end at 249 when he made a pit stop, it was merely a temporary pause in his relentless pursuit of a fifth consecutive victory and his seventh win in nine races this season.

This triumph extended his lead over Perez in the championship standings to a substantial 81 points.

Having triumphed in the sprint race on Saturday and secured the fastest lap, Verstappen achieved a perfect points haul for the entire weekend. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner lauded the accomplishment, exclaiming over the radio, "That is the full sweep, classy Max, very, very classy."

Verstappen, celebrating his 42nd career win, responded, "The car was on fire!"

While a third title appears to be within Verstappen's grasp, he remains focused on taking each race as it comes. "I don't like to think about that yet," he remarked. "I am just enjoying driving this car and racing for this team. The sprint weekend can be very stressful, so I'm just glad it all went to plan."

With his win, Verstappen climbed to fifth place on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners, surpassing the legendary Ayrton Senna, with whom he had shared 41 victories since his first win in Canada.

Notably, this was Verstappen's fifth triumph at the Red Bull Ring circuit, including his victory in the 2022 Styrian Grand Prix held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leclerc and Perez also expressed satisfaction with their performances. "We have maximized what we have," Leclerc affirmed. "It was just yesterday that I was off the pace a bit. The upgrades have worked as expected, but there is still a lot of work to do."

Perez added, "It's been a rough patch for me, so I hope we are back now, and we can maintain some consistency."

Ferrari celebrated their 800th podium finish thanks to Leclerc's strong second-place result.

Following the stewards' revised results, McLaren's Lando Norris claimed fourth place, followed by two-time champion Fernando Alonso in fifth. Sainz, driving for Ferrari, secured sixth place, leading the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Hamilton, who had their positions adjusted.

Lance Stroll of Aston Martin finished ninth, while Pierre Gasly of Alpine was relegated to 10th place.

Prior to the race, a minute's silence was observed in memory of Dutch racer Dilano van't Hoff, 18, who tragically lost his life in a rain-soaked race at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

Under warm and dry conditions, Verstappen made a faultless start, and on lap 25 of the 71-lap race, he made a pit stop, briefly relinquishing the lead to Leclerc. However, the Dutch dynamo swiftly regained second place and brilliantly executed a thrilling maneuver at Turn Three on lap 35, reclaiming his spot at the front of the pack.

Hamilton, among others, served penalties during pit stops, leading to frustration and fuming over the radio. Team boss Toto Wolff sternly advised Hamilton, "Lewis, the car is bad. We know it. Please drive it."

With Verstappen's dominance on display, the battle for the world championship intensifies, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next thrilling chapter in this exhilarating Formula One season.