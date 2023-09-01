Red Bull's Max Verstappen is on the verge of cementing his name in Formula One's history books at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, but for the 25-year-old Dutchman, it is not about records; it is about the thrill of victory.

After matching Sebastian Vettel's remarkable feat of nine consecutive victories at the Dutch GP, Verstappen now eyes the legendary Monza track, where he could seize the record for himself.

"I mean, I never thought that I would win nine in a row, first of all," Verstappen admitted. "But yeah, now that we are here, of course I’ll try to win 10, but it’s more about that I want to just win."

Sebastian Vettel originally set the record for consecutive wins back in 2013 during Red Bull's dominant era, where he clinched four consecutive titles.

Verstappen vividly recalls his teenage amazement at Vettel's achievement.

"I remember when he did it, I said 'Wow, that’s just a crazy number. I think no one ever will do something like that’," Verstappen said. "And here we are ... but I’m also not really too fixated on it."

Although Monza may seem like an opportune moment for Verstappen to extend his winning streak, some doubt that he can surpass Vettel's "crazy number" in a season where he has dominated relentlessly.

Last week's victory at the Dutch GP expanded his championship lead to a massive 138 points as he hurtles toward a third consecutive world title.

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix race at The Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Verstappen's own record of 15 wins, established last year, is within reach with nine races remaining.

He currently boasts 46 victories, placing him fifth on the all-time wins list. Alain Prost (51) and Vettel (53) are well within his grasp.

As Verstappen continues his meteoric rise, conversations have already begun regarding his place among the all-time greats, despite his youth.

"Well, I mean, everyone, of course, has their own opinion about these kind of things," Verstappen responded. "But for me, I’m not – I was never – in F1 to try and prove that I belong in between other people’s names..."

This weekend, Monza could potentially pose a challenge for Verstappen, as he has historically struggled at the Italian Grand Prix, despite breaking his winless streak at the track last year.

Before his victory at the Temple of Speed, Verstappen's best finish at Monza was fifth place in 2018.

Red Bull has triumphed in every race this season, making it the undeniable front-runner in the constructors’ standings, just like Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

The team's aim is to secure a record-extending 15th consecutive win on Sunday.

However, despite Verstappen's air of invincibility, some believe that Red Bull may face challenges at Monza, renowned for being the fastest track on the calendar.

Verstappen, however, exudes confidence, stating, "People are allowed to wish for these kind of things but I think this is going to be a good track for us."

Perez and the gap to Verstappen

Red Bull's dominance extends beyond Verstappen's individual achievements, as the team reigns supreme in the constructors’ standings.

Unbeaten so far, Red Bull is poised to chase its 15th consecutive win on Sunday, but the lion's share of points has been collected by Verstappen, who has secured victory in 11 of the 13 races this season. In contrast, his teammate, Sergio Perez, has claimed only two victories.

Perez candidly admitted, "It’s quite hard to see as his teammate, you know," acknowledging Verstappen's incredible consistency and performance regardless of the circumstances.

Perez enjoyed a strong start to the season, clinching victories in two of the opening four rounds. However, his season experienced a downturn thereafter, but he is optimistic about better races in the future.

"Definitely I went through a bit of a tough patch through the middle of the season where I was struggling the most with the car," Perez explained. "But I think that’s all behind us, and we should be having good races from now on."

Ferrari's uphill battle at home

Ferrari, the iconic Italian team, has experienced a challenging run at its home track in recent years, leaving the passionate local fans, known as "tifosi," yearning for success.

Charles Leclerc secured a memorable victory for Scuderia Ferrari in 2019, but that remains the team's sole win at Monza since 2010.

Last year, Leclerc came tantalizingly close to another victory but ultimately finished in second place, partly due to a contentious strategy decision.

Ferrari has grappled with multiple strategic blunders and peculiar incidents over the past two seasons, including a recent setback at the Zandvoort track.

The team's unpredictable performance, coupled with its checkered recent history, presents a challenge for Charles Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. However, Leclerc remains hopeful, stating, "We should be a bit more competitive here. Then, whether it will be enough to fight for the podium, I don’t know but I really hope so, and we will do everything for it, for sure."