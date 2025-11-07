Max Verstappen insists the pressure is off – but the fire is still burning.

As Formula One’s most unpredictable title race in years heads into its final stretch, the four-time world champion says he has “nothing to lose” as he prepares for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, determined to chase down McLaren’s front-running duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

After clawing back from 104 points adrift in August, Verstappen now trails Norris by 36 with just four rounds and two sprint races remaining.

It’s a remarkable turnaround for the Red Bull driver, who has surged back into contention with three wins in his last five starts.

“Probably we need a bit of luck at one round to create a bigger offset, but we’re going to give it everything,” Verstappen said Thursday. “Worst case, we finish third. Best case, we win the championship. So we’re going all in.”

The Dutchman, who stormed from 17th to victory in Sao Paulo last year, remains realistic but quietly confident.

“There’s no pressure,” he added. “Even if I don’t win, I know I’ve had a really strong season. To still be in the fight after being more than 100 points behind – that’s already remarkable.”

McLaren’s rise has been the defining story of the 2025 season. Norris, now one point clear of his teammate Piastri, reclaimed the championship lead with a commanding win in Mexico City – his sixth of the season. Piastri, the early title favorite, has seven wins but has faltered in recent rounds, allowing Verstappen to close the gap.

Red Bull, meanwhile, has been fighting a two-front battle: chasing McLaren for the drivers’ crown while fending off Ferrari and Mercedes in the constructors’ standings. Verstappen acknowledged that closing the gap won’t be easy.

“We’ve had good weekends where the gap came down, but with only four races left, it’s still a lot to make up,” he said. “This season has been different – more unpredictable – and we need to be faster than McLaren every weekend from now.”

While Verstappen fine-tunes his final push, the Interlagos paddock is buzzing with nostalgia and symbolism. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will race in a helmet inspired by the Brazilian flag to honor Ayrton Senna, his childhood hero.

“I grew up watching Ayrton and wondering what it would be like if he had raced in a Ferrari,” Hamilton told GQ Globo. “Now, for the first time, there will be a Ferrari driver wearing the colors of Brazil in Sao Paulo. It’s emotional – I always feel the love when I come here.”

Hamilton, who has gone 20 races without a podium, said the drought was “not unexpected” and hinted at a “very different” 2026 season as Ferrari retools for a comeback.

As for Verstappen, he knows the odds – but he’s not backing down. “At this point, we just need perfection and a little bit of luck,” he said. “We’ll attack every race. Whatever happens, it’s been an amazing fight to still be here.”