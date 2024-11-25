Max Verstappen declared 2024 his most impressive Formula One season yet – if not his best – after clinching his fourth consecutive title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star reflected on the season's challenges, telling reporters he didn’t have the fastest car for 70% of the year – a stark contrast to his dominant 2023 campaign, where he won 19 of 22 races in one of the most lopsided seasons in championship history.

This year, Verstappen has claimed victory a comparatively modest eight times in 22 races. With just two rounds remaining and stiff competition from Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren, reaching double-digit wins seems unlikely. Yet, his ability to prevail amid fierce rivalry underscores the significance of his latest achievement.

“Last year, I had a dominant car, but I always felt that not everyone appreciated what we achieved as a team, winning 10 in a row,” Verstappen said after finishing fifth in Saturday's race to secure an unassailable lead in the standings.

“Of course, our car was dominant [last year], but it wasn’t as dominant, I think, as people thought it was.

“That [2023] is for sure my best season. I will always look back at it because even in places where maybe we didn’t have the perfect setup, we were still capable ... our car was always quite strong, to win races.

“But I’m also very proud of this season because ... for 70% of the season, we didn’t have the fastest car, but actually we still extended our lead. So that is definitely something that I’m very proud of.”

Verstappen started the campaign with seven pole positions in a row and won seven of the first 10 races. However, he then went on a streak of 10 winless races. The latter part of the season has been about defending the sizeable lead he built in the early months.

“Every championship has actually been very different in emotions,” Verstappen said.

“It will never top the emotions of the first one because that is what you set out to do, and that’s your ultimate dream and goal, to win one.

“But then, you know, the seasons have been very different – the second one, and last year’s one. And that’s, I think, very beautiful because if they’re all fairly similar, that’s not as exciting.

“Honestly, when I crossed the line, I was just very relieved. I was like, it’s over. It’s been a tough run of races, and I’m very happy that it rained in Brazil,” he added, referring to his standout win from 17th on the grid.

“To be honest with you, when I look back at this season, probably in 20 years’ time when I’m retired, Las Vegas ’24 as a race is not going to be in my top 10. But it’s still very special to win it here.”