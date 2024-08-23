Round 15 of the 2024 Formula One World Championship heads to Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands this Sunday.

The 4.2-kilometer (2.5-mile) track by the North Sea will challenge drivers with its 72 laps.

Max Verstappen, the three-time world champion, dominates the driver standings with 277 points and seven wins this season.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, also a three-time champ, has secured two podium finishes.

Other race winners this year include Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell, each with one victory.

In a recent interview, Hamilton expressed strong support for introducing a Formula One race in Africa. "It’s time we add an African Grand Prix," Hamilton declared. "Africa is overlooked while the world benefits from it. We need to showcase its greatness and boost tourism."

Hamilton, who has visited Africa during the sport’s August break, is actively working behind the scenes with Rwanda and South Africa to bring a race to the continent.

Formula One has eyed a return to Africa since Kyalami in South Africa last hosted a race in 1993. Discussions are ongoing, with Rwanda expressing interest in hosting a race at a yet-to-be-built circuit. "Rwanda is one of my favorite places," Hamilton shared. "I’m in talks with people there and in South Africa about making this happen."

McLaren’s Lando Norris, currently Verstappen’s closest rival in the standings, admitted his season has not lived up to championship expectations.

With 199 points, Norris trails Verstappen by 78. “I haven’t performed at a world champion level,” he said.

Despite his frustrations, Norris remains hopeful, citing McLaren’s recent car upgrades and his belief that both championships are still within reach.

Norris, who secured his first F1 win in Miami, has since faced challenges, including a disappointing performance at the Belgian Grand Prix where Verstappen, starting from 11th, finished ahead of Norris, who started fourth.

However, Norris believes in his ability to rebound and remain competitive.

Charles Leclerc holds 177 points, Oscar Piastri 167, and Carlos Sainz 162.

In the constructor standings, Red Bull leads with 408 points, McLaren follows at 366, Ferrari at 345, Mercedes at 266, and Aston Martin at 73.