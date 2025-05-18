Max Verstappen reignited his Formula One title defense with a masterful victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, pulling off a daring first-lap overtake and holding off a hard-charging McLaren duo in a thriller that may mark Imola’s final appearance on the F1 calendar.

The Red Bull star launched his assault from second on the grid, outbraking standings leader Oscar Piastri into Turn 2 with a breathtaking move around the outside – a pass that set the tone for the rest of the race and showcased Verstappen at his aggressive best.

“The start wasn’t perfect, but I thought, ‘Let’s send it,’ and it stuck,” Verstappen said. “That move really unlocked the pace.”

From there, Verstappen built a comfortable lead, only to see it evaporate when a safety car bunched the field. But he kept his cool, fending off late pressure to take his second win of the season and Red Bull’s 400th Grand Prix appearance in style. It was his first win since Japan in April.

Behind him, Lando Norris passed McLaren teammate Piastri with five laps to go to claim second – his fresher tires proving the difference in a near-carbon copy of Verstappen’s opening move.

“We had a good little battle at the end,” Norris said. “Oscar’s a tough one to race, but fair. Verstappen and Red Bull were just too quick today.”

Piastri, chasing a fourth straight win, had to settle for third and saw his championship lead shrink. Norris now trails him by just 13 points, while Verstappen closed to within nine of second place.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, in his first race in red on home soil, recovered from 12th on the grid to finish fourth after capitalizing on a chaotic late scrap between Charles Leclerc and Williams’ Alex Albon.

Albon complained of being forced wide by Leclerc in a wheel-to-wheel exchange, only for Hamilton to sweep past both.

Ferrari later instructed Leclerc to yield fifth to Albon.

George Russell was seventh for Mercedes, with Carlos Sainz Jr. eighth in the second Williams. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) took ninth, and Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) completed the top 10 after climbing from last following a qualifying crash.

While overtaking was expected to be rare at Imola’s tight, undulating circuit, fans were treated to bold passes, fierce duels, and a classic Verstappen masterclass.

Imola, revered by drivers for its old-school feel and demanding layout, may have hosted its final Formula One race. Its current contract expired with Sunday’s Grand Prix, and while no official announcement has been made, the future looks uncertain.

“If we don’t come back here, it’ll be a shame,” Piastri said Saturday – a sentiment echoed by many in the paddock.