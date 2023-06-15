As the Formula One season shifts its focus to the Canada Grand Prix in Montreal, all eyes are on Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has the opportunity to deliver the team's 100th victory in the sport.

With 41 wins under his belt, Verstappen is on the cusp of joining the ranks of the legendary Ayrton Senna, a feat that has motorsport enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

However, the question remains: Can anyone challenge the dominant force of Red Bull and Verstappen at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve? The answer sparks fervent debate among fans and experts alike.

Verstappen, the reigning double world champion, has already claimed five out of seven races this season and is relentlessly chasing his fourth consecutive win, widening his already considerable lead of 53 points over his Mexican teammate, Sergio Perez.

Red Bull's recent dominance is undeniable, with 23 victories in the last 26 races and an astonishing 17 wins out of the last 18. If they triumph this weekend, they will join the elite club of only five constructors to reach the 100-win milestone.

Recalling his victory from pole position in Canada last year, where he finished ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and the record-equalling seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen expressed his optimism, saying, "Of course, last year's win is still fresh in my mind, so hopefully we can replicate a similar performance this weekend."

While Verstappen has his sights set on the top step of the podium, his teammate Perez has had mixed fortunes in Montreal.

The Mexican driver has only stepped onto the podium once, securing third place with Sauber in 2012.

However, last year proved to be a disappointment as Perez retired due to a gearbox failure.

Determined to bounce back, Perez has been working diligently with the team in Milton Keynes since the Spanish Grand Prix, aiming for a flawless weekend in Canada. Reflecting on his recent setbacks, he emphasized the need for consistency, stating, "I must deliver a complete weekend in Montreal."

Beyond the Red Bull camp, Lewis Hamilton remains a strong contender for a podium finish at a circuit that holds significant memories for him.

It was at the Canadian Grand Prix in 2007 that Hamilton claimed his maiden victory as a rookie.

However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff urges caution, acknowledging that the track characteristics of long straights and low-speed corners might not favor their car as much as the previous race in Barcelona.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, June 4, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Nonetheless, Hamilton's talent and determination cannot be underestimated.

While Hamilton's contract negotiations with Mercedes continue to make headlines, with an announcement expected in the coming days, the team aims to consolidate their position after overtaking Aston Martin for second place in the constructors' standings in Spain.

Aston Martin, on the other hand, is fuelled by optimism as they introduce upgrades for their home race, led by owner Lawrence Stroll and his son, Lance Stroll, who could become the first Canadian since Jacques Villeneuve in 1996 to step onto the podium.

Fernando Alonso, showing impressive form since joining Aston Martin last season with five podium finishes, is also eyeing a top-three result.

Ferrari, buoyed by their recent victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours and a strong showing in Montreal last year, seeks to maintain their momentum.

Team boss Fred Vasseur acknowledges the passionate support Ferrari receives in Canada and expresses the team's commitment to delivering an exceptional performance for their loyal fans, the "Tifosi."