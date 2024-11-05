Max Verstappen pushed Lando Norris to the edge of championship despair before turning his ire on the McLaren star’s alleged supporters in the British media.

In a stunning display of skill, Verstappen clinched victory at the rain-soaked Brazilian Grand Prix, showcasing one of the finest drives of his career and widening his title lead over Norris to 62 points with just 86 points left to contest in the final three rounds.

However, leading up to this impressive performance, Verstappen faced criticism from various quarters. Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, likened him to the notorious Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly, while respected broadcaster and former British driver Martin Brundle suggested that Verstappen’s legacy is being tainted following a controversial 20-second penalty in Mexico for forcing Norris off the track twice.

FIA steward Johnny Herbert, who won the 1995 British Grand Prix, claimed Verstappen’s driving had been "harsh" and "over the top," saying he felt Verstappen had a "horrible mindset."

After fielding a series of questions in the FIA’s official media call following his triumph in Interlagos, Verstappen said, "I have a quick question. I appreciate all of you being here, but I don’t see any British press. Do they have to run to the airport, or do they not know where the press conference is?"

Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who finished third and was sitting alongside Verstappen, added, "That’s a fair question."

Verstappen’s drive from 17th to first puts him on the brink of clinching a fourth consecutive championship.

Norris looked set to cut into Verstappen’s lead after taking pole position. However, the McLaren driver dropped behind George Russell off the start line and then ran off the road twice. He finished sixth, half a minute behind his rival.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said, "Sometimes from the outside, it may come across like there was an error there. When you lock the tires with a car like he did today, I am not looking at the driver; I am looking at why the car keeps locking the tires.

"The constructors’ championship was always our priority, so this doesn’t change anything.

"When it comes to the drivers’ championship, I don’t think for Lando there was any particular pressure. We were enjoying this quest.

"Mathematically, we are still in the championship. For Lando and Oscar (Piastri), we will go and try to win the next races."

Verstappen will be crowned champion at the next round in Las Vegas on Nov. 23 if he finishes ahead of Norris.