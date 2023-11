In a season marked by record-breaking triumphs, Max Verstappen's mention of the retirement-bound F1 veteran team boss, Franz Tost, immediately after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, highlighted his abundant achievements.

After 18 years as the head of Red Bull's junior team, an operation that has been a conveyor belt of talent for the Milton Keynes-based outfit and others, Tost was on the AlphaTauri pit wall for the final time.

"Thank you to everyone," said Verstappen on his in-lap after his record 19th win of the season and the 54th of his career. "And thank you to Franz Tost. He has had lots of us under his wings, and it is his last race – so thank you to Franz."

Verstappen's progress from "Mad Max" in his early days of impetuous aggression through his determined arrival as a serial champion following his controversial 2021 triumph at the Yas Marina Circuit to his latest role as a record-breaking winning machine has been unstoppable.

On Sunday, he became the first driver to complete a season having led more than 1,000 laps – 1,003 of the 1,325 available – to deliver a percentage rate of 75.70%, a feat that surpassed the 60-year record of two-time champion Jim Clark, who led 506 of 708 laps at a rate of 71.47 in 1963.

"It's been an incredible season," he said. "It was a bit emotional on the in-lap, the last time sitting in the car, which has, of course, given me such a lot. And I am very proud to win here in the last race, and I have to say a big thank you to everyone at Red Bull. It's been an incredible year – it will be hard to do something similar again.

"We know that, of course. You always want to do better, but sometimes, doing better is not only about race wins and potentially winning the championship. We will see! We're working hard for next year to have again a very competitive car."

As he began his celebrations, Formula One's records were being revised again – he is the youngest driver to score points, the youngest race leader, the youngest winner, the youngest to record the fastest lap, and the youngest to score a 'grand slam' of pole, victory, and fastest race lap.

He also holds records for most podiums in a season (21), most wins (19), most points (575), and most consecutive wins (10).

**Most Dominant Ever**

Without question, his triumphant 2023 season was the most dominant by any driver in F1 history, having won more than 86 percent of the races. He was beaten only three times in 22 races – twice by teammate Sergio Perez and once by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, in Singapore, where Red Bull experienced a rare off-day.

His advantage in points ahead of Perez in the drivers' championship at the end of the season was 290 points – more points than the Mexican accumulated over the 22 races, 285, to secure second place in the title race ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, 234.

The Briton, who finished ninth to score two important points that ensured Mercedes retained second place ahead of Ferrari in the teams' title race by three points, praised Red Bull and Verstappen but feared domination by the champions next year.

"It hasn't been a great year," admitted Hamilton, who will be 39 in January. "For Red Bull to win by 17 seconds in the end and they haven't developed their car since August ... it's definitely a concern."