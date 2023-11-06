Red Bull's triple world champion, Max Verstappen, added yet another feather to his cap by securing his 17th victory of the season at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil on Sunday.

The win not only extended his record-breaking spree but also solidified his place in the annals of Formula One history.

However, it was not a solo act in this high-octane spectacle, as the race had its fair share of adrenaline-pumping moments, with Fernando Alonso stealing the limelight.

As the checkered flag waved at Interlagos, Verstappen held a commanding lead from pole position.

With this triumph, he notched his 52nd career victory, surging ahead of the legendary Alain Prost in the list of all-time winners.

His incredible performance last month in Qatar had already secured him the championship, and Red Bull, in a dominant season, retained the constructors' title.

The champions had triumphed in 19 out of the 20 races, including a remarkable five consecutive victories.

Amid the roar of engines and the screech of tires, the voice of team boss Christian Horner could be heard over the radio, hailing Verstappen's clinical performance.

The victory widened his lead over his teammate, Sergio Perez, by a whopping 266 points. Perez, in turn, held a 32-point advantage over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the ongoing battle for the second spot in the overall rankings.

Max Verstappen, reflecting on his race, emphasized the importance of his starts and tire management.

He had also claimed victory in Saturday's sprint race, further solidifying his grip on the weekend's festivities.

While Verstappen's triumph appeared inevitable, it was Fernando Alonso who provided the late-race excitement.

Third place Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Brazil Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace racetrack, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 5, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The seasoned Spaniard engaged in a dramatic battle with Perez, showcasing the aggressive driving and defensive skills of a two-time world champion.

In a nail-biting showdown, Alonso clinched third place, just 0.053 seconds ahead of Perez, after a thrilling exchange of positions in the closing laps.

The 42-year-old Alonso, proving age is just a number, exhibited the heart of a true racer.

Lando Norris, who started Saturday's sprint from pole position, secured a well-earned second place, 8.2 seconds behind Verstappen.

He also snagged a bonus point for the fastest lap. This marked the 13th podium finish of the Briton's career, equaling Nick Heidfeld's record for the most top-three finishes without a win.

The remaining positions in the top eight were claimed by Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix witnessed Mercedes' worst performance of the season.

Amid the action and drama, there were retirements as well.

George Russell, last year's winner for Mercedes, had to bow out of 11th place due to an overheating power unit facing imminent failure.

Ferrari suffered a significant setback before the race even began, as Charles Leclerc, who had qualified on the front row, crashed out during the formation lap.

The race started with a bang as a collision involving Haas' Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg and Williams' Alex Albon led to the safety car being deployed.

The race was later red-flagged to repair the tire barrier, providing some respite to the teams and drivers.

Amid the excitement, McLaren's Australian rookie, Oscar Piastri, seized the opportunity to make a comeback after being caught up in the first-lap chaos.

His mechanics managed to repair the damage, enabling him to rejoin from a pitlane start.

Another driver who benefitted from the red flag was Daniel Ricciardo, whose AlphaTauri's rear wing was damaged during the initial start but was given a second chance to prove his mettle.