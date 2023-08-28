Formula One's unstoppable force, Max Verstappen, danced his way to a historic ninth consecutive victory at the rain-soaked Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.

With Zandvoort's circuit bathed in liquid sunshine, Verstappen's homecoming triumph was a meteorological masterpiece.

From pole position, Verstappen surfed through the deluge, equaling the record set by the legendary Sebastian Vettel back in 2013.

The four-time world champion, now basking in retirement, must have raised a knowing smile as Verstappen made history with the same team.

Red Bull's glory train kept chugging as they clinched their 14th consecutive victory.

The season's 13th triumph was celebrated amid the rain-soaked drama, and as the checkered flag fluttered, the next destination loomed large on the horizon – the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Lap one saw rain-induced chaos, cars spinning like ballet dancers on a treacherous stage.

Nature's capricious mood ushered in a dry spell, only to unleash a torrential downpour from the North Sea that forced a 40-minute halt on lap 65.

It was a moment of high drama, where both cars and drivers seemed at the mercy of the elements.

In this aquatic ballet, Fernando Alonso emerged as the prince of the podium, steering Aston Martin to second place and snatching a bonus point for the fastest lap.

The rolling restart, guided by the safety car, set the stage for a riveting final chase on the seaside circuit.

Pierre Gasly joined the symphony of triumph with a spectacular third-place finish, embracing his first podium since joining Alpine.

However, not all roads were smooth for Red Bull, as Sergio Perez faced a five-second post-race penalty for a pit lane speed infraction, relinquishing his grip on the podium and settling for fourth.

Verstappen's stratospheric ascent continues unabated, leading his closest competitor Perez by a staggering 138 points with a handful of races remaining.

Red Bull's lead over Mercedes grows to a thunderous 285 points, while Aston Martin stands a further 40 points adrift, fending off Ferrari by 14 points in a battle that is as intense as the roaring engines on race day.

Verstappen shared his emotions, saying, "Incredible. They didn't make it easy for us with the weather to make all the right calls."

The 25-year-old maestro was not shy about revealing his feelings, "Even with all the bad weather, the rain, the fans are still going at it. So an incredible atmosphere."

Verstappen's 11th victory of the season, his 46th career win, wasn't just a victory lap – it was a clarion call to destiny, bringing him closer to a third championship title long before the final lap of the season.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz found his rhythm in fifth place, while the ever-resilient Lewis Hamilton claimed sixth for Mercedes.

The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Alex Albon locked in seventh and eighth, respectively, like modern-day gladiators pushing their machines to the limit.

The rain-soaked canvas of Zandvoort unveiled surprises, with New Zealander Liam Lawson debuting in style, securing 13th place and showcasing his prowess alongside teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

The iconic circuit wasn't without its missteps; Charles Leclerc's retirement and a 10-second penalty only added to the drama, proving that even in the world of speed, the unpredictable reigns supreme.