Lando Norris came tantalizingly close to securing pole position at the British Grand Prix, much to the delight of the home crowd.

However, Max Verstappen had other plans, stealing the top spot from Norris to claim his fifth consecutive pole position.

In a thrilling qualifying session, the British crowd erupted in cheers when Norris briefly took the lead late in the session.

But their elation was short-lived as Verstappen delivered a blistering lap to reclaim pole position, edging out Norris by a mere 0.241 seconds.

While Red Bull's dominance in qualifying – securing the pole in nine out of 10 races – may seem routine in Formula One, the session was far from uneventful.

Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, continued to face disappointments, qualifying 16th and failing to make it into the top 10 for the fifth consecutive race.

Perez was later elevated to 15th place due to Valtteri Bottas' disqualification for insufficient fuel.

Verstappen himself encountered a moment of jeopardy during qualifying when he made contact with the pit wall, damaging his front wing.

However, Red Bull swiftly replaced the wing and confirmed no other significant damage.

Starting from the back of the field, Verstappen fought his way through the traffic, engaging in a thrilling side-by-side battle with his long-time rival, Lewis Hamilton.

The McLaren team emerged as the standout performers in qualifying, with Norris securing second place and rookie Oscar Piastri impressively taking third.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (C) celebrates after qualifying in pole position alongside second placed McLaren's Lando Norris (L) and third placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri during F1, British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, UK., July 8, 202. (Reuters Photo)

The strong showing from McLaren delighted chief executive Zak Brown, who celebrated with high-fives for the team members in the garage.

Norris admitted that he closely monitored the TV screens around the circuit during his cooldown lap, eagerly awaiting Verstappen's final lap time.

Realizing the champion's formidable pace, Norris acknowledged that he would have needed Verstappen to make a mistake to secure pole position.

Although McLaren narrowly missed out on their first pole position since 2021, Norris and Piastri commended the team for the significant improvements made to the car following a lackluster start to the season.

Piastri described the car as a "rocket ship" and highlighted McLaren's impressive performance in damp conditions.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secured fourth and fifth place, respectively, followed by the two Mercedes drivers, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, the seven-time champion and record-holder with eight British Grand Prix victories, encountered an early spin into the gravel during qualifying but managed to recover.

Alexander Albon secured an eighth place for Williams, with Fernando Alonso ninth for Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly rounding off the top ten for Alpine.

As the race day approaches, organizers and local police have tightened security measures to prevent a recurrence of last year's protest when environmental activists breached the track premises.