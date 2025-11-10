Max Verstappen delivered a stunning pit-lane-to-podium comeback at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday – exactly a year after winning the same race from 17th on the grid – adding another dramatic chapter to his Interlagos story.

Just a day after conceding that his Formula One title hopes were effectively over, Red Bull’s four-time world champion reignited belief with a fierce, determined charge through the field. Victory proved out of reach, but the Dutchman’s relentless pace carried him to a hard-fought third place – and briefly had him eyeing second.

Forced to start from the pit lane after Red Bull fitted a new engine, replaced several components and reverted to the successful setup used in Texas last month, Verstappen turned what looked like a weekend of frustration into another reminder of why he remains one of the sport’s fiercest competitors.

An early puncture undid his initial moves through the field, but once repaired, he quickly climbed back through the order from 18th.

“To be on the podium from the pit lane, I didn’t expect that at all,” Verstappen said after chasing Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli to the checkered flag.

“I think our pace was quite strong over all the stints. Yesterday was very tough for us, but, you know, we never give up. We always try to improve and find more lap time,” he added.

The reigning champion briefly led when McLaren’s eventual winner, Lando Norris, made his second stop but dropped to fourth after pitting himself. Verstappen then hunted down Mercedes’ George Russell in the final stint to claim third.

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies hailed Verstappen’s drive as “sensational,” a sentiment echoed by rivals.

“I think we would probably agree that it was as sensational as last year – to bring it to P3 from the pit lane on a dry, relatively uneventful race,” Mekies told reporters.

Antonelli praised Verstappen’s relentless charge: “He did an amazing job coming back, and he put me under a lot of pressure at the end. I had to really push the tire to the limit, and it wasn’t easy.”

Verstappen sits third in the drivers’ standings with three races and a sprint remaining, trailing championship leader Norris by 49 points and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by 25.

“I’m sure he’s going to be a threat in terms of races – and you never know with the championship,” Norris said. “With how quick he was today, he probably would have won if he’d started higher up.

“He’ll be a threat – he always is. He’s always there, he’s always fighting, and I’m sure he’ll fight to the end. I look forward to it.”