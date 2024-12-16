Formula One’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen has seemingly completed his community service for swearing at a press conference after the FIA required him to perform a "work of public interest" following his foul language at the Singapore Grand Prix in September.

The 27-year-old Dutch driver, fresh off securing his fourth Formula One title, was photographed in Rwanda over the weekend, engaging with local youngsters at a program organized by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

The FIA shared the images on X, captioning them, “Giving back to the community. Thank you, Max.”

Verstappen was in Kigali for the FIA awards ceremony on Friday, where he received his driver's trophy from Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The event was historic, as it marked the first time the ceremony was held in Africa.

President Kagame also announced that Rwanda is bidding to host an annual F1 race, a potential revival of F1's African presence since the last grand prix on the continent in South Africa in 1993.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem flanked by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame (R) and The president of the FIA Senate, Carmelo Sanz De Barros attend the FIA General Assembly at the Kigali Convention Center, Kigali, Rwanda, Dec. 13, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

During the awards, Verstappen, one of only six drivers to win four or more titles since F1’s inception in 1950, expressed pride in his achievements.

"Four titles is definitely incredible," he said, adding, "I hope we can be successful for a longer period." He also noted that the competition for 2026 would bring significant changes.

In a bittersweet moment, McLaren won their first Constructors' Championship in 26 years, dethroning Red Bull. Verstappen acknowledged their victory but expressed a desire for more. "I tried my best, but we have work to do for next year," he added, excited by the prospect of fierce competition in the coming seasons.

The FIA ceremony also saw McLaren's Lando Norris congratulating Verstappen, while Sergio Perez, Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, was absent.

Perez, whose future at Red Bull is uncertain after a challenging season, was still honored with the Action of the Year award for his memorable overtake in China.

Meanwhile, Brazilian F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, set to make his F1 debut with Sauber next season, was named Rookie of the Year.

Amid the celebrations and his victory, Verstappen’s community outreach in Rwanda reflected his commitment to giving back, fulfilling his FIA-mandated service in the process.