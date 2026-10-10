Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed Singapore Grand Prix sprint race Saturday after George Russell crashed out of the lead, dealing another blow to the Mercedes driver's slim Formula One championship hopes as teammate Kimi Antonelli extended his advantage.

Russell overtook pole sitter Verstappen at the start in wet conditions after heavy rain delayed the race by 30 minutes. But his lead lasted only two laps before he lost control on a wet, painted curb, spun across the track and struck the pit wall.

The British driver climbed out of his damaged Mercedes and tapped his hands against the car in frustration before apologizing to his team over the radio.

"I'm fine. Sorry, sorry, sorry," Russell said.

The crash cleared the way for Verstappen to take control and secure another sprint victory, backing up his first full Grand Prix win of the season in Malaysia last week.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished second, with teammate Charles Leclerc third, while Antonelli crossed the line in fourth after benefiting from a dramatic final-lap clash between McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Norris and Piastri made contact while battling for position, allowing Antonelli to gain two places. Norris recovered to finish eighth, while Piastri was forced to retire.

The result increased Antonelli's lead over Russell from 84 points to 89, leaving the championship leader in a stronger position with seven race weekends remaining and 175 points still available.

Russell's hopes of closing the gap suffered another setback because he also faces a grid penalty for Sunday's main race. Antonelli, 20, could use the opportunity to strengthen his bid to become Formula One's youngest-ever world champion.

Saturday's sprint was the second consecutive week in which heavy rain disrupted an F1 race weekend. The previous week's event in Malaysia was also delayed by a downpour, followed by software problems that affected several cars in wet conditions.

The FIA subsequently issued a software update, which was also in use in Singapore.

Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix was scheduled for later Saturday, with the main race set to take place Sunday at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.