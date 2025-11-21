Heading into the final three races of the 2025 Formula One season, the Drivers’ Championship is shaping up as a battle of McLaren teammates, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri exchanging the lead atop the standings.

The MCL39 has been the car to beat all year, combining speed, reliability, and consistency that left rivals, including Red Bull, struggling to keep pace.

Norris leads with seven victories and roughly 390 points, while Piastri trails by 24 points following a costly penalty in Brazil.

Yet, in the shadows of McLaren’s dominance, four-time reigning champion Max Verstappen has mounted a remarkable late-season charge.

Red Bull struggled early, with balance issues and a lack of outright pace leaving the Dutchman well behind the McLarens.

By the Hungarian Grand Prix in August, Verstappen had only two wins and three other podiums through 14 rounds – a sharp contrast to his prior dominance in 2023 and 2024.

Since that low point, Verstappen has been virtually unstoppable: seven consecutive podiums, three wins in the last six races, and masterful performances that highlight his adaptability and tire management.

Notable displays include a lights-to-flag victory at the United States Grand Prix and a stunning recovery in Brazil, where a pit-lane start and an early puncture could have spelled disaster.

Instead, Verstappen carved through the field in mixed conditions to claim third – a drive widely praised as one of his best.

“It doesn’t really change my approach,” Verstappen said. “We’re still far behind in points. Our focus is maximizing the car and improving consistency. To fight for the title now, we’d need everything to go perfectly – and some misfortune for the guys ahead.”

Even a perfect run in Las Vegas, Qatar (including the sprint race worth extra points), and Abu Dhabi would likely fall short unless McLaren falters multiple times – a scenario rendered improbable by their pace advantage and intra-team strategy.

For Verstappen, the season is more about personal performance and maximizing Red Bull’s potential.

“It’s been a good season in terms of what we could extract from the car,” he added. “Early on, we were half a second or more off McLaren in qualifying pace, but upgrades and consistency brought us closer. I’ve had to drive at 110% every weekend just to stay in touch – more than in previous years when the car was dominant.”

Verstappen’s realism contrasts with a prophetic moment last November on the Las Vegas Strip, when he told Norris after clinching his fourth title, “Your time will come soon – just be patient.” Now, exactly a year later, Norris is poised to claim his first championship, underscoring Verstappen’s foresight.