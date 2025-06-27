Max Verstappen’s dominance at the Red Bull Ring, where he’s clinched five wins, usually guarantees success.

This weekend, the defending Formula 1 champion arrives in Austria with an upgraded car and momentum from a solid second-place finish in Canada – a race disrupted by a collision between his McLaren rivals.

But beyond the surface, uncertainty clouds Verstappen’s campaign.

The Dutch star teeters on the edge of a one-race ban after accumulating penalty points. Meanwhile, his Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda remains off the pace, offering little on-track support. Adding to the intrigue is Verstappen’s ambiguous future, despite a contract reportedly running through 2028.

“I don’t think we need to talk about that,” Verstappen said Thursday when asked about his 2026 plans. “It’s not really in my mind. It’s just driving and trying to push the performance. Then we focus on next year.”

While Verstappen’s contract should secure his seat, performance clauses may open the door to a switch – with Mercedes the likely destination. The German powerhouse has yet to confirm drivers for 2026, setting the stage for a potential reunion with team principal Toto Wolff, though it would force tough choices about replacing George Russell or Kimi Antonelli.

F1’s 2026 overhaul looms large. Red Bull must adapt without Adrian Newey, their legendary designer who departed last year for Aston Martin. The team also plans a major engine shakeup, moving from Honda to Ford for power unit development – a gamble as other top teams stick to current setups.

Verstappen’s influence on Red Bull is unmatched, accounting for 155 of the team’s 162 points this season. Teammates Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have struggled to keep pace, a contrast that has rehabilitated Sergio Perez’s reputation after his drop-off last year.

“I know, deep down, they really regret it,” Perez said this week on a podcast. “It’s tough. I have very good friends there ... people might think I take pleasure in what happened, but no.”

Red Bull’s car appears tailored to Verstappen’s style, but the driver says he can’t pinpoint why, having grown with the team since 2016.

“I only know one car, and that’s how I drive,” Verstappen said. “I adapt to it. Is it the best? Is it the fastest? I don’t know.”