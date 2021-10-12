Sebastian Vettel might have won the Formula One title four times, but the German driver is focusing on what lies ahead as he considers his options for when he retires from the sport.

"I'm not sure if politics would be right for me," he told the Neuen Osnabruecker Zeitung on Tuesday. "Look at my age, I won't drive for another 10 years.

"Of course I'm thinking about what will come after Formula One.

"The easiest thing would be to become a reporter for a television broadcaster and stay in the same place as now for the next years. I don't see myself doing that."

Vettel, now 34, has a contract with Aston Martin for at least the 2022 season.

He has not ruled out staying in F1 in some form when he hangs up the driving gloves and has also expressed an interest in the fight against climate change.

"Formula One is not green, no question," he said. "But we live in a time when we have the technology and the possibilities to make Formula One greener without losing the spectacle or the passion.

"There are discussions now that the future of Formula One could change. That would be important.

"Otherwise I'm not optimistic. If nothing changes it could be that Formula One disappears."

Vettel last raced in the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday, where he finished 18th after he made a bold move to switch to slick tires at his pitstop, which backfired and he had to pit again on the next lap to take on intermediates again.