The ninth leg of the World Motocross Championship, MXGP of Afyon, began in western Turkey’s Afyonkarahisar Tuesday.

The event at Afyon Motor Sports Center started with free training and qualifying laps in two categories – World Women's Motocross Championship (WMX) and the European Motocross Championship (EMX Open).

Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF) media manager, Fatih Geren told Anadolu Agency (AA) that this was the first time in World Motocross Championship’s history that an event has been named after a city.

On the track, Italy’s Davide De Bortoli won the 2021 EMX Open event.

The Honda rider secured the title despite finishing third in the first race of the EMX Open's Afyon leg, with a time of 30 minutes 50.955 seconds.

“I’m very happy to be the champion. I wish my family and friends could be here with him,” De Bortoli said.

Nicolas Dercourt of France, another Honda rider, took first place in the race with a finish of 30:31.572, while KTM racer Tomasz Wysocki of Poland coming in second with a timing of 30:34.133.

The second race of the EMX Open's Afyon leg will be held later Tuesday.

