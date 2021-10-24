Yamaha's French rider Fabio Quartararo clinched his first-ever MotoGP world title Sunday after his closest rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Bagnaia, who was 52 points behind Quartararo heading into the race, was leading when he fell with just a few laps remaining to hand the Frenchman his country's first-ever MotoGP championship.
