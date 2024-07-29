Deizy Nhaquile was just 9 years old when she first climbed into a dinghy in Mozambique.

Concerned for her safety, she and her mother decided she should quit.

"My dad insisted I continue sailing," Nhaquile recalled. "He believed it could transform my life, offering opportunities for education and a chance to change our circumstances, since we weren't wealthy."

"He said, 'You go sailing or you leave my house,'" she told Reuters.

Nhaquile, who turns 24 this week, chose to keep sailing. Her talent in the Optimist class was soon recognized by her club in Mozambique's capital, Maputo.

She is now set to compete in the women's single-handed dinghy event at her second Olympic Games, having secured her spot through World Sailing's Emerging Nations Programme.

Nhaquile became the first athlete from Mozambique to qualify for sailing at the Games when she competed in Tokyo. Since then, she has also completed a degree in sports management.

Nhaquile said her dream is to win, but securing the necessary funding is a constant challenge.

"I have to work hard, and we need sponsors to win," she said.

Much of her success, she says, is due to her South African coach Rob Holden, whose belief in her talent and unwavering support has been crucial, along with the backing of her parents and sailing club.

"To win a medal at the Olympic Games, you have to spend a lot of money and attend many championships. It's really expensive," Nhaquile said, noting that she has sometimes been unable to pay Holden, who has covered some of her expenses.

But when she is sailing, some of those concerns fade away.

"It's like a different connection, you and the water. It's really amazing; you forget all your problems," she said when asked about the experience of sailing her ILCA 6 dinghy.

As one of the few Black athletes competing in sailing at the 2024 Games, Nhaquile hopes to inspire others.

"By competing in Marseille, I will be representing not only Mozambique but Africa and all Black women," she said. "We can make it to the Olympic Games. Just believe in yourself and work hard."