Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu has been elected to the UCI Executive Board, marking a historic achievement for Turkish cycling on the international stage.

The 194th Congress of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) convened in Kigali for the first time in Africa, drawing a record 136 national cycling federations.

The marathon 10-hour session opened with remarks from Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who highlighted cycling’s global significance for sports development and international collaboration.

Müftüoğlu, who previously served on the UCI Executive Board from 2013 to 2016 and chaired the World Mountain Bike Commission, secured 37 votes among nine European candidates, earning a second term and reaffirming Türkiye’s voice in shaping the sport’s global policies. He also continues to lead the Balkan Cycling Union, further cementing his influence in the region.

In Kigali, Müftüoğlu was supported by a strong Turkish delegation, including Vice President Metin Cengiz, Audit Committee Member Hayri Çavuşoğlu, Global Journalists Council President Mehmet Ali Dim and Federation Projects Coordinator Dr. Pınar Arpınar Avşar.

“Today is a proud day not just for me, but for Türkiye and Turkish cycling,” Müftüoğlu said. “Our work to promote cycling in Türkiye is now resonating internationally. Serving a second term on the UCI Executive Board will strengthen our global vision, create new opportunities for young athletes and allow us to shape the future of our sport alongside other European representatives. We will continue to showcase Türkiye’s cycling infrastructure, sports tourism and cultural values to the world.”

Across the UCI’s continental confederations, elections also saw Saif Subaa Al Rushaidi of Oman elected from Asia, Khireddine Barbari of Algeria from Africa, Pierre Laflamme of Canada from Pan-America and Anne Gripper of Australia from Oceania.

From Europe, Michel Callot of France, Rocco Cattaneo of Switzerland, Henrik Jess Jensen of Denmark, Agata Lang-Lelangue of Poland, Katerina Nash of the Czech Republic and Tom Van Damme of Belgium joined Müftüoğlu on the board.

Müftüoğlu’s re-election represents a milestone in Turkish cycling, reinforcing the country’s growing presence in the sport’s global governance and providing a platform to inspire emerging athletes while shaping international cycling strategy.