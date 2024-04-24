Mutlu Erçevik, the race director of the Presidential Tour of Türkiye, expressed his ambition to make it one of the world's best weekly tours.

As the only intercontinental cycling tour, Erçevik, who has been involved in the organization's operations for years, is responsible for providing technical support in designing the race routes before the tour and coordinating all units, including security, referees and teams, during the race.

Co-responsible with Vladimiros Petsas for ensuring the safe conduct of the tour from start to finish, Erçevik has been part of the tour since 2008 and served as the route director for three years before taking on the role of race director. He spoke to the Anadolu Agency (AA) about his feelings about being a key figure in the prestigious international sports event.

"It's a great pride, a great excitement. We can say that it is one of the most important sporting events in the world. Being part of such a significant organization as the race director is a great source of pride," Erçevik said when asked how it feels to be one of the heroes of the 59th edition of the long-established international sports event.

Erçevik mentioned that adding an individual or team time trial stage to the Presidential Tour of Türkiye in the near future is not guaranteed within the next 1-2 years.

Time trials require specialized equipment and present logistical challenges due to Türkiye's distance from Europe.

However, he noted that they may explore possibilities in the following years to make it more feasible for teams, potentially creating unique solutions.

The 53-year-old former cyclist emphasized that they took the Presidential Tour from the bottom to this level, stating, "The good work we have done is evident. Last year, it was in the 2.1 category, this year we moved up to the Pro Series. The Presidential Tour of Türkiye will return to the World Tour level in a very short time. We will make it one of the best weekly tours in the world. I can promise that. We are confident about this."

Erçevik promised exciting stages in the remainder of the 2024 Presidential Tour of Türkiye (TUR 2024), aiming to add variety by exploring rural areas and technical roads.

He emphasized that the challenging course, with its ups, downs and corners, will delight spectators and provide a thrilling experience for athletes and teams.

Erçevik highlighted the significance of the sixth stage of TUR 2024, known as the Queen stage, which culminates with a challenging summit finish at Mount Spil in Manisa.

This stage is crucial for determining the general classification, although he noted that surprises and different scenarios could unfold even after the summit finishes.

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour, which kicked off in Antalya on April 21, will feature the Izmir stage on Saturday, adding to the excitement of the Türkiye Cycling Tour.

The thrill of the 59th Presidential Türkiye Cycling Tour peaks on Thursday with the Marmaris-Bodrum stage.

The sixth stage, known as Kuşadası-Spil Mountain, will see cyclists starting from Kuşadası and traversing Selçuk, Özdere, Gümüldür, Yeniköy, Menderes, Airport Junction, Kısıkköy, Yeşilköy, Karaağaç, Nazarköy and Kemalpaşa before reaching Spil Mountain.

The seventh stage, the Izmir stage, begins at Çeşme Castle and will pass through Ilıca, Şifne, Germiyan, Ildır, Urla-Barbaros Village, Içmeler, Urla, Narlıdere and Balçova, continuing on Mustafa Kemal Sahil Boulevard, Yalı Street toward Konak, Bayraklı Beach, Anadolu Street and concluding at Karşıyaka Pier.

The seventh stage is set to take place in Izmir on Saturday.

Governor Süleyman Elban followed the developments and highlighted the significant promotional benefits of the Presidential Türkiye Cycling Tour for Izmir.

He encouraged cycling enthusiasts and Izmir residents to join the race and adhere to traffic regulations along the designated tour routes.

Governor Elban also urged the public to participate in the events at Karşıyaka Pier, where the race will culminate.

The final stage will be at Karşıyaka Pier, with the seventh stage covering 125.4 kilometers (77.92 miles) and starting in front of Çeşme Castle on Saturday.

The route will pass through Ilıca, Şifne, Germiyan, Ildır, Urla-Barbaros Village, Içmeler, Urla, Narlıdere, and Balçova, then continue on Mustafa Kemal Sahil Boulevard, Yalı Street toward Konak, Bayraklı Sahili, Anadolu Caddesi and finish in front of Karşıyaka Pier.

Additionally, the 160.1-kilometer Kuşadası-Spil Mountain route for the sixth stage on Friday, April 26, will lead to Spil Mountain from Selçuk, Özdere, Gümüldür, Yeniköy, Menderes, Airport Junction, Kısıkköy, Yeşilköy, Karaağaç, Nazarköy and Kemalpaşa. Residents of Izmir are advised to adhere to traffic regulations along the designated routes.