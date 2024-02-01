The napkin on which Lionel Messi signed his initial contract with Barcelona in 2000 is poised for auction at the British auction house Bonhams, as per reports from La Vanguardia newspaper.

The auction is scheduled to occur between March 18 and 27, with the anticipated selling price estimated to be in the range of 300,000 British pounds ($382,170) to 500,000 British pounds.

This piece of football memorabilia has been meticulously stored in a secure location by Horacio Gaggioli, who was Messi's representative at the time.

The napkin bears not only Messi's signature but also those of Carles Rexach, then Barcelona's technical secretary, and Josep Maria Minguella, the talent scout credited with discovering the player.

The napkin, which was signed during lunch at La Reial Societat de Tennis Pompeia in Montjuïc, holds a written commitment by Rexach.

Messi, who has since won multiple major titles, including the Champions League and the World Cup, was only 13 when he joined the Barcelona academy from his local Argentinian club Newell's Old Boys in 2000.

The world champion left La Blaugrana in 2021 for Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Inter Miami last year.