National pugilist Samet Gümüş is striving to make a triumphant return with a coveted gold medal from the World Championship, which he will compete for the first time.

Gümüş, the 21-year-old boxer, is honing his skills for the upcoming World Championship by training twice daily at the Kadıdagi Camp Center of the Turkish Boxing Federation in Kastamonu.

Already having reaped six Turkish championships and Under-22 Europe accolades, the ambitious athlete is determined to secure the gold medal at his inaugural World Championship. In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Gümüş recounted how he started boxing with the unwavering support of his family.

Noting that he was the champion of the first Turkish Championship in 2015, Gümüş said: "It was not a goal-oriented approach that first got me into boxing, rather I was simply doing it for the sport. But after I won the title of Turkish Champion, my ambitions changed and I decided to continue boxing in order to make my family proud and represent my country.”

Pointing out his gold medal win at the Under-22 European Boxing Championship held in Croatia last year, Samet said: "I was proud to be successful at the Mediterranean Games, and now I'm readying myself to participate in the World Championship in May. We have high hopes that we can bring some success to our country and our trainers are really delighted with us. Our camp has been going great so far."

Expressing his excitement to take part in the World Championship for the first time in his career, Samet exuded confidence as he said: "We believe in ourselves. I hope to add another prestigious championship to my career, like the European championship, and bring a gold medal to our country."